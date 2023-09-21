How old is Ezra Bridger in each of his ‘Star Wars’ appearances?

Ezra Bridger has come a long way since his days living as a street rat on Lothal. The Star Wars Rebels protagonists stands alongside Anakin, Luke, and Rey Skywalker as one of the most prominent Jedi heroes in all of Star Wars. Like his cinematic counterparts, he grew from a lonely kid to a galaxy-saving warrior once he joined the crew of The Ghost and learned to fight for something greater than himself. By the time of Ahsoka, for instance, Ezra has become a legend himself.

After debuting in animation when Rebels season 1 premiered in 2014, it’s taken almost a full decade for Ezra to make the leap to live-action, with Ahsoka episode six marking his first appearance in the three-dimensional flesh. While voice actor Taylor Gray played him in Rebels and other animated projects, Eman Esfandi has taken over the part for Ahsoka, which captures the character at a later part in his life following the events of the Rebels finale.

But exactly how old is Ezra in Ahsoka, and how young was he in Rebels? If the beard and the blocky animation are throwing you off, maybe this will help…

Ezra went from adolescence to adulthood in Star Wars Rebels

Ezra’s age is actually easy to track as his birthday is such an important date in Star Wars history — he was born on the day the Empire took over the galaxy, aka Empire Day, which is the year 3258 per Lothal’s calendar or 19 BBY (Before the Battle of Yavin, the destruction of the original Death Star). He first encounters the Ghost crew in the year 3272 LY, meaning he’s 14 during the events of the show’s first few episodes. He then turns 15 in season 1, episode 8.

As Rebels expands across the rest of its four seasons, the timeline becomes a little bit harder to nail down, but we know that the series concludes in 0 BBY. Again, thanks to Ezra’s easy-to-remember birthday it doesn’t take a math whizz to work out that Ezra was about 19 years old when he has his grand showdown with Grand Admiral Thrawn in the finale and the pair of them vanish from the face of the galaxy, leading his friends to search for him many years hence.

Ezra is older than he looks in Ahsoka

The exact placement of Ahsoka in the Star Wars timeline is actually the subject of much scrutiny from Star Wars historians but thanks to its close relationship with The Mandalorian we can assume it takes place pretty much in line with Mando season three and is set in 11 ABY. So Ezra and Thrawn have been MIA for over a decade at this point, having missed the entirety of the downfall of the Empire and the rise of the New Republic.

This means that when Sabine Wren finally reunites with her long-lost friend on the planet Peridea in the other galaxy, Ezra is likely around 30 years old. If you’re thinking he looks pretty youthful for his age then you would be right. Esfandi is actually only 26 himself, so he’s playing a character a little older than himself. The faded blue in his hair — does blue hair age into black hair not gray? Discuss — and his beard helps sell the illusion, though.