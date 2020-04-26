Home / tv

Arrow’s Stephen Amell Shares His Phone Number, Asks Fans To Text Him

By 2 hours ago
x

The Arrowverse community has been pretty busy with charity appeals recently, including executive producer Marc Guggenheim running an auction to win a trip to the set of one of the DC series. Stephen Amell, who recently ended his long run as Oliver Queen on Arrow, frequently engages with his fans, too, but has gone one further now with his latest social media posts. And that’s because the actor has revealed his phone number with fans, encouraging them to text him directly.

While this might seem a bold move, it’s worth noting that Amell is at least managing his text messaging through the Community platform, wherein people have to register in order to contact the actor. However, once in, it does appear that fans can communicate directly with Amell, who most recently saw his sci-fi movie Code 8 make a big impact on Netflix.

Since the details were shared, fans have been adding their reactions and the video Amell has posted confirming it’s him behind the move, and not a hack.

David Ramsey Shares BTS Look At Arrow Finale's Green Lantern Tease
1 of 2
  

Click to skip

  • MORE FROM THE WEB

Click to zoom 

Some responders were a bit more cynical, though, pointing out that running messages through Community means that the app can collect fan data, making it more of a marketing campaign than a simple one-to-one with the star:

Although there are some marketing motivations behind it, we don’t begrudge Amell for giving fans another way to stay in touch with him. Since leaving Arrow, the actor has been candid about some of the problems with season 8, as well as his favorite crossover star, and recently shared an emotional behind-the-scenes look at his final Arrow scene. In terms of his next projects, Amell’s working on wrestling series Heels, and might be doing more with the world created in Code 8.

Will you be signing up for a chance to talk to Stephen Amell, though, or at least in a way that’s a bit more direct than Twitter? And if so, what kind of questions would you have for the actor? As ever, let us know in the comments section down below.

Tags:
Comment

MORE NEWS FROM THE WEB

All Posts
Loading more posts...