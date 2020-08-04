New Arrowverse Posters Prove That Real Heroes Wear Masks

In Arrowverse terms, we’re in the middle of a crisis on one Earth right now as the world tries to deal with the coronavirus outbreak. One thing we can all do to attempt to quell the pandemic though is wear a face mask in public. Unfortunately, this is something a lot of people are resisting, but if these folks won’t listen to experts, authority figures or common sense, then maybe they’ll listen to superheroes instead.

The CW has released a batch of promotional posters featuring nearly all of the Arrowverse’s leading vigilantes wearing face masks, each bearing the tagline: “Real heroes wear masks.” The seven posters star Barry Allen/The Flash (Grant Gustin), Kara Danvers/Supergirl (Melissa Benoist), Sara Lance/White Canary (Caity Lotz), Jefferson Pierce/Black Lightning (Cress Williams), Courtney Whitmore/Stargirl (Brec Bassinger) and Clark Kent/Superman (Tyler Hoechlin).

The only major hero who’s missing is Batwoman, but that’s obviously because Ruby Rose has left the series and we’re yet to get a look at Javicia Leslie as Ryan Wilder. Instead, Beebo gets his own poster.

New Arrowverse Posters Prove Real Heroes Wear Masks 1 of 8

Click to skip













MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Just like the rest of the TV landscape, the Arrowverse has been massively disrupted by the pandemic. Nearly all these series had truncated seasons due to filming being prohibited before their shoots had wrapped. Likewise, we won’t be getting any new episodes this fall, with the next seasons being held off until early 2021 instead. Batwoman, Black Lightning, The Flash and Superman & Lois will kick off in January, with Legends of Tomorrow and Supergirl following at a later date.

We still don’t know what’s happening with Green Arrow and the Canaries, but The CW has acquired the first and only season of DC Universe’s Swamp Thing to air this fall in place of the Arrowverse shows, so there’ll still be some DC content on the network over this period. In the meantime, remember to follow the heroes’ example and wear a mask!