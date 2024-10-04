Ashley from ’90 Day Fiance’s weight loss, explained

Ashley Michelle was one of the most popular cast members of season 10 of 90 Day Fiancé. The fans constantly scrutinized her tumultuous relationship with Manuel, but their pairing continued to rake in views.

However, Ashley wasn’t only interesting because of the romantic drama, but also because of her weight loss journey, which was highlighted throughout the season. Moreover, her recent social media posts have shown the extent of her weight loss, which has shocked viewers, bringing in praise for the 90 Day Fiancé alum’s amazing wellness journey.

Ashley’s weight loss journey

Ashley Michelle starred in season 10 of 90 Day Fiancé and season 8 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? During her initial season, she and her then-fiancé Manuel Velez were a fan-favorite couple. Ashley met Manuel in Ecuador a decade before starring on the show, but they parted ways. 10 years later, they rekindled their romance and joined the show, but they had a number of issues that kept them constantly at odds.

Alongside their relationship issues, the season also focused on Ashley’s journey with her weight. She shared how being overweight made her unhappy, and how her weight negatively impacted her life. On the show, she lost 60 pounds in the months leading up to the wedding, and after the season aired, she shared a celebratory post announcing that she had officially lost 100 pounds. Ashley’s weight loss was also a factor that impacted her relationship with Manuel, as he accused her of spending more time at the gym than with him.

In a recent post, she shared before-and-after weight loss photos, but with less than three months between the photos, some fans have been concerned. The extent of Ashley’s weight loss in such a short time triggered rumors of procedures and enhancements to aid her fitness journey. However, she maintains that her weight loss has been solely through physical and spiritual work. Her caption read, “It’s the consistency for me,” and she went on to share how consistency helped her in both her weight loss and business journeys.

Spiritual healing and self-help business

Ashley self-identifies as a witch and has seamlessly incorporated her weight-loss and fitness journey into her spiritual business. She works as a spiritual business coach, and most of her content revolves around spirituality, self-help, women’s empowerment, and more.

However, since first posting about her 100-pound weight loss, she has started posting more about her workout routines, diets, health tips, and more. She often posts clips and videos of herself working out as a backdrop for her voiceovers about her business and different spiritual topics. She also uses her journey with weight loss as an example of consistency and dedication which she applies to her life and business as well.

She recently launched Sacred Initiation for Rebel Entrepreneurial Newbies, or SIREN. According to her Instagram, SIREN is a “six-month transformation program designed to empower women to create an unstoppable business and have the confidence to unleash your full authentic expression in your soul work.”

She also has the Witchy Weight Loss Membership Program, which is aimed at helping women lose weight through physical, mental, and spiritual work. Her website states that the Witchy Weight Loss Program is “a sacred place where you can align your body, mind, and soul with the mystical and the practical.” She also clarified, “This is not a workout program; it’s a mind, body, and soul journey.”

