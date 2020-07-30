Home / tv

Avatar: The Last Airbender Fans Arguing Over Zuko And Katara’s Relationship

By 58 mins ago
x

As with any popular show, Avatar: The Last Airbender fans love to debate which characters should be in a relationship with each other and which shouldn’t be. While most of the major players are or end up with long-time partners, that hasn’t stopped viewers from debating what could (or ought to) have been.

One aspect of this debate is the relationship between Zuko and Katara. Of course, Katara is the series-long love interest of Aang. In the show’s sequel, The Legend of Korra, we find out that Aang and Katara ended up having three kids and were happily married until Aang’s untimely death.

But while Aang and Katara got together in the end, there were serious doubts about their relationship along the way. While Aang loved Katara from the moment he first saw her, she did not return the favor immediately. Deeming Aang, who is several years her junior, too immature, she preferred to see him as a friend.

During this time of “will they, won’t they,” Katara dabbled with a number of other guys. These include Jet, the freedom-fighter turned terrorist turned brainwashed spy, as well as Aang’s long-time rival, Zuko. And now, fans have taken to Twitter once more to argue over their relationship.

Avatar: The Last Airbender Fan Art Reveals An Older, More Mature Aang
1 of 3
  

Click to skip

  • MORE FROM THE WEB

Click to zoom 

Throughout the course of the series, Katara has several intimate moments with the fallen Fire Prince. The most important – and tender – of these takes place during the season 2 finale. Locked together in a cave, the two characters finally get to know each other a little better. When Zuko expresses doubts about his allegiances, Katara offers to heal the scar on his eye with special healing water.

Unfortunately, they were interrupted before this could happen. Had Katara managed to heal Zuko’s wound, though – a mark of his traumatic past – the two might have actually ended up together. Some fans would have loved this, to be sure, but those who ship Katara with Aang are no doubt happy that Avatar: The Last Airbender turned out the way it did.

Source: ComicBook.com

Tags:
Comment

MORE NEWS FROM THE WEB

All Posts
Loading more posts...