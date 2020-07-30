Avatar: The Last Airbender Fans Arguing Over Zuko And Katara’s Relationship

As with any popular show, Avatar: The Last Airbender fans love to debate which characters should be in a relationship with each other and which shouldn’t be. While most of the major players are or end up with long-time partners, that hasn’t stopped viewers from debating what could (or ought to) have been.

One aspect of this debate is the relationship between Zuko and Katara. Of course, Katara is the series-long love interest of Aang. In the show’s sequel, The Legend of Korra, we find out that Aang and Katara ended up having three kids and were happily married until Aang’s untimely death.

But while Aang and Katara got together in the end, there were serious doubts about their relationship along the way. While Aang loved Katara from the moment he first saw her, she did not return the favor immediately. Deeming Aang, who is several years her junior, too immature, she preferred to see him as a friend.

During this time of “will they, won’t they,” Katara dabbled with a number of other guys. These include Jet, the freedom-fighter turned terrorist turned brainwashed spy, as well as Aang’s long-time rival, Zuko. And now, fans have taken to Twitter once more to argue over their relationship.

No she would’ve become the queen of the nation that destroyed her people 😐 — Jack 🍓 (@RedLemonade42) July 27, 2020

To respond to people saying the age gap is the same between Katara and Zuko: Studies show that girls mature faster than boys mentally. So Katara is actually closer to Zuko than she is Aang. During the whole show, it’s obvious that Aang acts more like a child. Uncomfy. — Abigail Blythe🥝 (@PrincessofVO) July 27, 2020

zuko and katara don’t even have chemistry. horrible couple, zuko isn’t ready for relationships — 🚶🏾‍♂️ (@cSc_Honesty) July 27, 2020

My man took a lightning bolt for her and she still went with Aang. — They call me stoopid (@YeetusMastus) July 27, 2020

the way y’all always scream about zuko’s amazing redemption but when it comes to zutara he’s still an opressor?? — bobby’s whore (@litgacc) July 27, 2020

I mean this was official commentary on the episodes so you can decide for yourself 🙂 pic.twitter.com/7SREpz2q5K — ☾ (@bluespiritbae) July 27, 2020

Honestly, Avatar should've had no romance. The series is like amazing, but it didn't need any romance. — Poynter_Marcsman #BLACKLIVESMATTER (@poyntermarcsman) July 27, 2020

> Tells Aang she's "confused" about her feelings before the final battle

> Spends entire final battle with Zuko, including saving each other's lives and proving they trust each other completely

> ???

> Kisses Aang Make it make sense. — Grant's Coping via Virtual Agriculture (@gplowe92) July 28, 2020

Throughout the course of the series, Katara has several intimate moments with the fallen Fire Prince. The most important – and tender – of these takes place during the season 2 finale. Locked together in a cave, the two characters finally get to know each other a little better. When Zuko expresses doubts about his allegiances, Katara offers to heal the scar on his eye with special healing water.

Unfortunately, they were interrupted before this could happen. Had Katara managed to heal Zuko’s wound, though – a mark of his traumatic past – the two might have actually ended up together. Some fans would have loved this, to be sure, but those who ship Katara with Aang are no doubt happy that Avatar: The Last Airbender turned out the way it did.