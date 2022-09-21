Fans react to that shocking moment on ‘The Bachelorette’ big finale when karma came through

If you’re tuning into the most dramatic season finale of the most dramatic season of The Bachelorette, you’re not alone. The roller coaster ride ends tonight, and it’s been quite a journey. We feel like we’ve aged quite a bit, experienced highs and lows, and we’re not even the contestants.

Gabby and Rachel started the season with high hopes, and regardless of the ups and downs they experienced, they kept believing in happily ever after. It was heartbreaking to discover that Rachel wouldn’t walk away from the series with hers…or would she?

One of our favorite men from this season, Aven, tipped the scales when he showed up to save Rachel from her conversation with Tino, who gets worse every time he opens his mouth, and to save the rest of us too. After seeing the breakup between Tino and Rachel, everyone was ready to go off — including Bachelorette legends Kaitlyn Bristowe, Michelle Young, and Becca Kufrin.

Aven stepped on the stage, looking dapper, distinguished, and ready to catch up with Rachel. We loved the connection between Rachel and Aven during the season, and even if they’re just building a deeply rooted friendship, Rachel deserves to find a person; her person.

When the moment happened, audiences took to social media quickly, and they began sharing their joy at the moment. We’ve all been through a lot, okay? We get to share the joy at this moment too. While we try not to make a habit of rejoicing in someone’s pain, the moment that Tino looked up to see Aven and Rachel take off together was something that felt a little bit like instant karma.

“Now keep Tino on the couch while Aven comes to save Rachel” #TheBachelorette #TheBachelorettes pic.twitter.com/Ucm4aW2jAX — alexa (@alexaaacameron) September 21, 2022

Tracksuit Rob memes are everything.

Tino standing on the stage after watching Rachel leave with Aven #bachelorette #thebachelorette pic.twitter.com/D7fATNqz1B — Lyndsey Medric (@Lyndsey_medric) September 21, 2022

We love a Florence Pugh moment, and this is the same energy Rachel was giving when Aven asked her to leave with him.

Rachel when Aven asked if she wanted to get out of here #TheBachelorette #bachelorette pic.twitter.com/z9pK7SfjT3 — wine mom yor forger🍷 (@autumnvelvets) September 21, 2022

Could this reaction be any more on point?

I SCREAMED WHEN AVEN CAME ON MY SCREEN I KNEW HE AND RACHEL ARE SOULMATES #bachelorette #thebachelorette pic.twitter.com/hLcFTXTFY9 — juls 🌹 (@liljulsie) September 21, 2022

Oh, but they did; they did bring Aven out in front of Tino — applause all around.

Y’all did not bring Aven on this stage in front of Tino to re-ask Rachel out 💀#TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/ol7zxo30B1 — Hannah Ynez (@HannahYnez) September 21, 2022

This Tweet wins the best of the night, truly.

Aven coming back to ask Rachel out right in front of Tino is the ending we deserved



#thebachelorette pic.twitter.com/uCAmyvNbVR — the bitchelorette (@Bitchelorette_) September 21, 2022

They just keep getting better.

tino having to watch aven and rachel get back together in front of him #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/NllQkAMoex — Taylor Weiter (@taylorweiter) September 21, 2022

The smile Rachel had on her face when Aven showed up was everything. She deserves to be happy and seeing him sure did the trick.

Pretty sure this was the most genuine smile I have seen from Rachel. Loved this moment with Aven. #BachelorNation #TheBachelorette #bachelorette pic.twitter.com/zbUQL7acQI — Ibetyourabetterparent (@Ibetyourbetter) September 21, 2022

Fans will undeniably be keeping a close eye on social media to see what comes from Aven and Rachel’s time together, and while we can’t be sure which way it’ll go — we hope it works out for the best. Here’s to love, final roses, and a happy Rachel!