A Major Avenger Will Reportedly Cameo In WandaVision

We got our first look at WandaVision way back at the Super Bowl, but since then we haven’t received much more official info on the upcoming Disney Plus TV show, mostly because of the pandemic throwing Marvel’s schedule for a loop. We’re still relying on reports and rumors to tell us what to expect in the series, then. Case in point: supposedly leaked plot descriptions of the first two episodes may reveal that another major Avenger is due to appear.

Now, this leak comes our way via 4Chan, so as always with anything that hails from that site, the following should be taken with a grain of salt. Still, it’s worth sharing just for the chance it may be onto something.

According to the report, the first episode opens by recapping the time-hopping, dimension-switching events of Avengers: Endgame, establishing that no one can do what the Avengers did ever again. And explaining all this will be two of the MCU’s biggest brains.

Allegedly, Mark Ruffalo’s Smart Hulk and Michael Douglas’ Hank Pym will be doing a talk at a university, where Neil deGrasse Tyson also cameos. The pair will state that they destroyed their work on time travel and Pym Particles so that no one can replicate the Avengers’ Time Heist, due to how disastrous that power could be in the wrong hands.

This is obviously setting up the owner of these wrongs hand being introduced, as the leak claims that WV‘s main villain will be “Dr. Smith,” who wants to get to an alternate timeline where his wife and child are still alive. If that sounds like Kingpin’s plan in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, that’s because it is.

Would Marvel rip off the hit Sony animated movie in this way? Who knows, but the idea of Hulk and Pym dropping by in WandaVision would be pretty cool and sounds like just the sort of world-building the D+ shows could do to make sure viewers know that these are just as key parts of the MCU as the films.