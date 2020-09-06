Two Young Avengers May Make Their MCU Debut In WandaVision

While Disney Plus hasn’t exactly lit the world on fire when it comes to its catalog of original content – with The Mandalorian being the lone noteworthy series – some big changes might be just around the corner. Even though production was temporarily halted as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, it looks like WandaVision is still set to debut in the coming months, though some have speculated that its premiere will be pushed back from December to sometime early next year.

Unfortunately, Disney and Marvel have remained rather tight-lipped on the upcoming series and worse yet, we’ve haven’t even seen any real footage from the show, save for a few seconds which were included in this year’s Super Bowl ad for the streaming service. News has been trickling out at a snail’s pace, then, but a new report from MCU Cosmic now suggests that WandaVision might just introduce a few key characters to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

You see, rumor has it that Wiccan and Speed will make their debut in the Disney Plus series, potentially appearing first as newborn babies. From there, they’ll age as the show progresses and eventually, their teenage selves will make their big screen debut in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness alongside their mother, Scarlet Witch.

At this point in time, we’re not entirely sure who’ll end up playing these two superheroes, but considering that there are other younger crimefighters on the way (such as Ms. Marvel), it’s likely we’ll see a new incarnation of the Young Avengers before too long.

As always, watch this space for more, but with the show quickly approaching, we should get some firm updates in the not too distant future.