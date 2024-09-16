‘Baby Reindeer’ achieves the impossible at the 2024 Emmys 8 months ahead of its defamation trial

Baby Reindeer swept out most of the Limited or Anthology series category at the just concluded Emmys, and the cast and crew went home with a sense of pride at the work they did.

Recommended Videos

The Netflix hit was particularly a deeply personal rendition of true-life events, as told by the series creator and lead actor, Richard Gadd. His appreciation for the opportunity to tell his story, and all the recognition they received was clear in his acceptance speeches. Altogether, Gadd remains proud of his work, despite the looming defamation trial against him, which has finally received a date, following a lawsuit filing in June.

Richard Gadd and the impact of Baby Reindeer

Baby Reindeer was a surprise success for everyone involved, from the story’s creator and star, Richard Gadd, to Netflix. When Gadd began writing the series, he only wanted to tell his story as honestly as he could. During one of his acceptance speeches, Gadd commented on the state of Hollywood and the importance of a show like Baby Reindeer winning so many awards.

I think if Baby Reindeer has proved anything, it’s that there’s no set formula to this. That you don’t need big stars, proven IP, long-running series, catch-all storytelling to have a hit. The only constant across any success in television is good storytelling.”

He also shared an encouraging message to people going through hard times, saying.

10 years ago, I was down and out, I never, ever thought I’d get my life together… and then here I am, just over a decade later picking up one of the biggest writing awards in television. Now, I don’t mean that to sound arrogant, I mean that as encouragement for anyone who’s going through a difficult time right now to persevere… no matter how hard it gets, it always gets better.

Baby Reindeer’s Emmy sweep Amidst Defamation Lawsuit

Baby Reindeer and Richard Gadd went home with four Emmys last night, after already winning two awards at the Television Academy’s Creative Arts Emmys a week ago. Baby Reindeer’s wins were celebrated despite the lawsuit was filed by a woman named Fiona Harvey, who claims that the character of Martha in the show was based on her. She accused Richard Gadd and Netflix in the lawsuit, citing “defamation, intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligence, gross negligence and violations of Harvey’s right of publicity.”

She also asked for $170 million in compensation. Her grounds for the suit are that Netflix sold the show as a “true story,” which she claims is the “biggest lie in television history.” While she admitted to having met Gadd “five or six times” in her interview with Piers Morgan, she maintained that his accusations of her assaulting him and his girlfriend, harassing his family, and stalking him were all false. Netflix U.K. Rep Michael King conceded that although fictional Martha is depicted serving prison time for stalking, “the person on whom the show is based — who we have at no point sought to identify — was subject to a court order rather than a conviction.”

Netflix has resolutely stood by Gadd’s side throughout the drama, from Harvey’s initial accusations to the filing of the lawsuit. A spokesperson from Netflix affirmed, “We intend to defend this matter vigorously and to stand by Richard Gadd’s right to tell his story.” Netflix and Gadd have also maintained that Baby Reindeer is not a documentary, but a fictional work telling Gadd’s story from his perspective. In his court filing, Gadd explicitly stated, “Martha Scott is not Fiona Harvey.”

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy