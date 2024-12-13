‘Bachelorette’ and ‘DWTS’ star Jenn Tran threw an epic birthday party, and the turnout was next-level

Jenn Tran might not have had any luck on The Bachelor, The Bachelorette or Dancing With the Stars, but it is safe to say that her friends make up for her many reality TV failures…

Recently, Jenn turned 27 years old, throwing a one-of-a-kind birthday celebration that had our favorite Bachelor, Bachelorette and Dancing With the Stars alums in attendance. Donning a sheer silver dress that left little to the imagination — as well as a shawl to keep warm during this winter weather — some of our favorite reality TV personalities shared some snaps of the birthday girl, helping us piece together the puzzle that was Jenn’s star-studded guest list.

@jiggityjon For the love of god people, please know that this is a joke! Yall take me too serious sometimes 😂❤️ @austinotterpop happy belated birthday @Jenn Tran 🫶🏽 #thebachelorette #bachelornation ♬ original sound – Jonathon Johnson

From Bachelor Nation, Rachel Recchia, Genevieve Parisi, Katie Thurston, Lea Cayanan, Joey Graziadei, Tanner Courtad, Justin Glaze and more were in attendance, as well as many members of the production team. The Bachelorette season 21 alums Jonathon Johnson and Austin Ott went so far as to share a silly TikTok video as well, poking fun at the fact they were at their ex-girlfriend’s epic birthday party. How hilarious is that?

Additionally, everyone’s favorite guy from The Bachelorette season 21 — Jenn’s brother, James Tran — also stepped out in style at his sister’s birthday bash, reflecting on the evening in an Instagram post.

James Tran: “Happy birthday, @jenntran!! Being able to meet so many people last night who have made such a positive impact on your life was such a treat. Phenomenal people. Phenomenal celebration. Let’s bring it back next year 🥳”

From Dancing With the Stars, host Alfonso Ribero was in attendance, as well as former pros Peta Murgatroyd and Maks Chmerkovskiy, pros Ezra Sosa and Emma Slater, former contestants Harry Jowsey and Tori Spelling and more. Of course, her rumored boyfriend and professional dance partner, Sasha Farber, made an appearance as well, eating cake with the birthday girl in an oh-so flirtatious manner. Does anyone else hear wedding bells?

There were also some seemingly random guests, such as influencer LaurDiy (AKA Lauren Riihimaki), Victorious star Victoria Justice, Too Hot To Handle, Perfect Match and The Circle star Chloe Veitch.

Not only were her closest friends at Jenn’s one-of-a-kind birthday celebration, but numerous brands made an appearance as well. Locket Camera and Infinity Circle 360 set up respective photo booths at the function, Itty Bitty Pâtisserie provided the cake, Raising Canes provided food, Don Julio provided drinks and more, with each brand documenting the party via social media.

Locket Camera: “Happy birthday @jenntran! You’ve danced your way into our hearts and you’ve got our final rose any day! 💛🌹🪩 We loved being a small part of your celebration!” Infinity Circle 360: “Had a femme fatale kind of night! 💋 🔪 We had the absolute honor of setting up our photo booth at @jenntran birthday bash, and it was every bit as glamorous and fun as you’d expect! 🔥 From killer vibes to unforgettable memories, we were beyond thrilled to collaborate with so many incredible vendors who made this night legendary. ✨ Happy Birthday Jenn & thank you for letting us be a part of your celebration!” Itty Bitty Pâtisserie: “End of an Era, Start of an Age. Here’s to closing chapters with grace and stepping boldly into what’s next. ✨ Cheers to the gorgeous @jenntran for inspiring this transformation and showcasing the beauty of growth and new beginnings. Happy birthday 🤍”

For all the photos from Jenn’s birthday bash, head over to her Instagram, @jenntran, for all of the photos. Additionally, to relive her respective reality TV journeys, you may stream The Bachelor season 28, The Bachelorette season 21, and Dancing With the Stars season 33 now via Hulu or Disney Plus.

