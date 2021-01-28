The Batman Actor Reportedly Cast As Tim Drake For Titans Season 3

It looks like Titans has found its latest Bat-family member and, funnily enough, they’ll soon appear in another corner of the DC multiverse as well.

The HBO Max (formerly DC Universe) series is going all in on its Gotham-based characters in its next season, it seems. Earlier this month, Savannah Welch was cast as Barbara Gordon AKA Oracle, and Curran Walters’ Jason Todd is graduating to his Red Hood persona. With that, Bruce Wayne will need to get himself a new Robin in the form of Tim Drake and, according to the latest intel, we now know who’ll be portraying the iconic comic book character.

Lance Ausfresser of the Titans Together Facebook group, who’s been supplied some accurate info on the show in the past, has shared that British actor Jay Lycurgo has signed up to play Drake in Titans season 3. The up and coming star, recently seen in I May Destroy You, also has a small role in The Batman.

It was reported last fall that the producers were looking to cast a black actor for the part of Tim, breaking away from his traditional depiction as Caucasian, and with Lycurgo’s apparent casting, that appears to have been followed through on. This isn’t the first time that Titans has diversified its lineup of heroes, either, following Anna Diop stepping into the role of Starfire and Ryan Potter as Beast Boy. Season 3, meanwhile, will mark Drake’s first ever appearance in live-action media.

Moving on from its heroes, a couple of Gotham’s greatest villains will also turn up in the next run – none other than the Joker and Scarecrow. The reason for the increase in Batman-related characters is because Brenton Thwaites’ Dick Grayson/Nightwing will move back to his former hometown, where he’ll partner up with Barbara Gordon again, both professionally and romantically.

Titans season 3 is set to continue shooting until June, so expect it to debut on HBO Max sometime towards the end of 2021.