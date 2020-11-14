Titans Will Reportedly Have Its Own Version Of The Joker

The third season of Titans recently began shooting, and the show is already reported to have been renewed for another year on HBO Max. We’ve been hearing some fascinating things about Titans, most notably that Jason Todd will become Red Hood. While it didn’t initially seem likely that Titans would incorporate Jason’s death by the Joker from the established comics mythology, we’re now hearing that the series will be getting its own version of the Clown Prince of Crime, and that he’ll turn up soon to kill Jason.

The news comes from Daniel Richtman, who’s been pretty on the money in recent months about updates on forthcoming productions. For Titans to introduce the Joker, after teasing Batman and eventually featuring Iain Glen’s Bruce Wayne, would be a major move for DC, especially considering how strict they tend to be with core characters appearing on television. It is worth pointing out, though, that the Joker has often been the exception to this rule since the days of the live-action 1960s Batman, albeit with his appearances being more oblique than other familiar faces.

Perhaps the best modern example of this trend is Joker appearing in various incarnations in Gotham, which muddied the waters by leaving open-ended up questions over who was the canonical character. We’ve also had some references to the villain in Batwoman, and brief cameos in Birds of Prey and Powerless. In addition, the Joker was previously referenced in Titans as having been murdered by Batman in reality created by Trigon. Whether this fresh take on the antagonist will draw from existing material, or be a whole new creation, is currently unknown.

First Look At Jason Todd's Red Hood In Titans Season 3 Revealed 1 of 3

Click to skip



MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

It remains to be seen, then, whether Titans will choose to tackle the “A Death in the Family” storyline and the dominant role of the Joker, or will make Jason Red Hood and then have him die. We’ve also heard that the producers are looking to cast Tim Drake as a new Robin, which will likely also tie into any Red Hood plot lines. However events shake out, we’d be surprised if Titans doesn’t make the most of being able to use the Joker, although it’s also possible that we’ll only get brief appearances in the same manner as Bruce Wayne.

With Dick Grayson taking up his role as Nightwing, Batgirl joining the cast, and Iain Glen confirmed to be returning as Bruce Wayne, it does appear that we’ll be getting much more of the Batman mythos in the next instalment of the program. Indeed, HBO Max clearly have a lot invested in Titans, given that they are believed to be considering multiple spinoffs, so an appearance from the Joker would only confirm the big plans for expanding on this corner of the DC Universe.