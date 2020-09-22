Titans Reportedly Renewed For Season 4 On HBO Max

Titans is currently on a pandemic-enforced hiatus. The second season finale aired at the end of November 2019 and, had things gone to plan, we’d be enjoying the third season now.

Sadly, though, the cast didn’t even make it back on set before COVID-19 hit, which delayed production from the spring until sometime in October 2020. This means that the upcoming episodes – which will be the first to premiere on HBO Max rather than DC Universe – aren’t expected to land until Fall 2021. But there’s light at the end of the tunnel for Titans fans, as it appears that the show is continuing for some time yet.

The news comes from FandomWire, who are reporting that HBO Max has officially renewed the series for a fourth season. Though we advise taking this with a grain of salt, in a way it makes sense. After all, successful streaming networks need a constant infusion of fresh material to keep subscribers interested. Netflix does a great job with this and Disney+ has drawn a lot of criticism for failing to follow up The Mandalorian with shows of similar quality. Given that Titans already has a production pipeline and a built-in fanbase, it figures that HBO Max would want things to carry on as they are.

Right now, we only know a few hazy details about where Titans is heading with its story. We’ll see Curran Walters’ Jason Todd becoming the gun-toting antihero Red Hood, which is sure to cause a whole bunch of brooding teen drama, and we’ll also get a new take on ex-Batgirl Barbara Gordon, who’s followed in her father’s footsteps and become the Gotham City Police Commissioner. There’s also the cool new Hannibal Lecter-style Scarecrow coming, with the villain being used by the GCPD to profile other criminals. Plus, Donna Troy is back, too.

It’s been a long wait for Titans fans, but it seems that the jump to HBO Max will give the show a new lease of life. More on seasons 3 and 4 as we hear them.