All Remaining DC Universe Shows Are Reportedly Heading To HBO Max

As one of the crown jewels in WarnerMedia’s portfolio, you can completely understand why the media conglomerate are keen to establish HBO Max as the place that fans can get their fix of DC content, even though it’ll be a while until they manage to get it all under one roof due to the legal minefield of domestic and international streaming rights.

The massively-anticipated Snyder Cut of Justice League is the project that’s been grabbing all the headlines, but there’s plenty more high-profile originals in the works including the Justice League Dark show being spearheaded by J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot, an Aquaman animated miniseries set to be produced by James Wan and the recently-announced Gotham P.D. spinoff from Matt Reeves that will act as a companion piece to The Batman.

With all of the news surrounding Warner Bros.’ superheroes, many have been wondering what the future holds for DC Universe, the studio’s other VOD service that specializes in comic book stories. The platform doesn’t exactly boast an extensive lineup of originals, but we’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones that told us that both Justice League Dark and Green Lantern shows are in development – that all of DC Universe’s series will soon be heading to HBO Max.

According to our intel, the current plan is for anything that falls under the DC umbrella to eventually call HBO Max home. Meaning future seasons of shows like Titans, Doom Patrol, etc., will begin airing exclusively on the aforementioned streaming platform, leaving only older runs of the current series on DC Universe before it’s shut down for good.

And while it’s upsetting to hear that the platform won’t be around much longer, it’s not like we didn’t see it coming. After all, the streaming site struggled to pick up subscribers almost from the start, and with HBO Max now entering the fold, there really is no room for both of them to exist side by side.