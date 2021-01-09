In just over a week, the first of the returning Arrowverse shows kicks off its new season on The CW. And the next year of DC entertainment is premiering with a bang as Batwoman season 2 will be introducing the franchise’s latest heroine. As we all know by now, Ruby Rose walked away from the show following season 1 so its sophomore run will start things off by welcoming Javicia Leslie’s Ryan Wilder into the fold as the new Batwoman.

And you can get a new look at what we can expect from her debut episode in the gallery of promo images found below. As well as showcasing Ryan both in and out of costume, the photos tease how Kate’s loved ones are reacting to her mysterious disappearance. Yes, the suitably titled “Whatever Happened to Kate Kane?” won’t just sweep Rose’s exit under the rug but will make it a major plot point.

Batwoman 2x01 Promo Images Tease Gotham's Newest Heroine 1 of 9

Click to skip















MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

The synopsis sheds more light on what we can expect from the premiere, teasing how Kate’s right-hand man Luke, step-sister Mary, father Jacob, girlfriend Sophie and sister/nemesis Alice are reacting to the Crimson Knight going AWOL.

“GONE BUT NOT FORGOTTEN — Kate’s friends and family hold on to hope that Kate may still be found, a homeless 25-year-old named Ryan Wilder (Javicia Leslie) stumbles upon Kate’s Batsuit. Focused on no longer being a victim, Ryan takes the suit to use as armor and goes rogue in the streets of Gotham, taking out various members of a new gang called the False Face Society. Meanwhile, both Jacob Kane (Dougray Scott) and Luke Fox (Camrus Johnson) launch searches for Kate, Mary Hamilton (Nicole Kang) grapples with losing yet another family member, Sophie Moore (Meagan Tandy) struggles with things left unsaid to her first love, and Alice (Rachel Skarsten) is furious that someone got to Kate before she could exact her revenge. At the same time, “Bruce Wayne” (guest star Warren Christie) returns under the pretense of searching for Kate, but the truth is he wants his suit back and it becomes the clash of imposters as “Batwoman” and “Bruce” square off in the action-packed season premiere.”

And, yes, as the synopsis reminds us, Hush is still around pretending to be Bruce Wayne. Warren Christie cameod in the last season finale as the surgically altered villain. Now he’s going to get to have some fun as Hush playing the part of Gotham’s favorite prodigal son. This storyline was originally engineered to pit him against Bruce’s cousin Kate but it’ll still work well with new girl Ryan.

Batwoman 2×01 airs Sunday, January 17th on The CW. Before you know it, it’ll soon be joined in the schedules by Black Lightning, The Flash and Superman & Lois, which are premiering in February.