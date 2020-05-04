New Batwoman Photos Offer Better Look At Arrowverse’s Hush

The trailer for this Sunday’s episode of Batwoman teased the arrival of a classic Batman supervillain in all their glory. Tommy Elliot (as played by Gabriel Mann) has been part of the show since its earliest episodes last year, but the most recent installment saw him finally get his face – or lack of one, after what Alice did to him – wrapped in bandages. Yes, Hush is coming and you can get your best look yet at the crazed foe in these new promo images.

Hush debuted in 2002’s self-titled seminal comic book storyline from Jeph Loeb and Jim Lee, but to date hasn’t appeared in live-action before, so this is a big deal. On Batwoman, Elliot was a childhood friend of Bruce Wayne’s whose abusive mother was later saved by Batman in a car crash – which it’s implied he caused. In his debut episode, it was revealed he knew that Bruce was Batman and had become obsessed with him.

That’s all pretty close to the comic version, just as his new look is also closely borrowed from the page. Fans are mostly excited about Hush’s reveal, too. The Invisible Man-eseque mask definitely translates well to the screen, with only his eyes and mouth poking out making him fairly creepy. Plus, they’ve paid close attention to his wardrobe, too.

The show’s next outing is titled “A Secret Kept From All The Rest,” with this synopsis teasing Hush’s reign of terror on Gotham City.

“When members of Gotham’s intelligentsia begin disappearing, Commander Kane, Sophie and the Crows go searching for the newest homicidal threat to the city. In the meantime, Kate is consumed with someone’s betrayal and starts questioning the loyalty of everyone around her just when she needs them most. So when Luke and Julia go missing, Batwoman must rely on Mary and a former foe to deploy her rescue mission. Meanwhile, Alice enlists Tommy Elliot to help acquire an elusive item that her sister also seeks.”

Episode 1×19 is actually the season’s penultimate episode, what with the episode count having to be diminished due to the lockdown. So, don’t miss Batwoman as it continues this Sunday, May 10th on The CW.