Watch: Batwoman Season 2 Set Video Reveals The New Batmobile

Earlier today we got our first look at Batwoman season 2’s Batmobile. The show is back filming on the streets of Vancouver and residents have spotted a cool car roaming around with a familiar flying rodent emblazoned on the hood. Though the CW’s shows work with a smaller budget than major motion pictures it appears that they’ve splurged a decent amount of money on the new ride.

Car fanatics online have concluded that the base is a 2021 Nissan Skyline GTR. I’d bet that this will turn out to be a nice bit of cross-promotion for the car company, so expect lots of loving shots of it cruising around Gotham City. One element I particularly like is how Batwoman’s crimson and black aesthetic gives it a similar look to the iconic 1966 Batmobile, as piloted by Adam West and Burt Ward.

Beyond the images we saw earlier, we now have a short video of from Twitter user @AwesomeFriday showing it being prepped for a scene. This confirms that the vehicle is a practical element and will be driven by a stuntwoman on location.

I have @CWBatwoman happening right below my apartment! Such a cool Batmobile. Hoping to see @JaviciaLeslie in action! #Batwoman pic.twitter.com/h9VgGNi7Ac — Awesome Friday (@AwesomeFridayCa) October 17, 2020

The Batmobile’s presence alone is also a pointer to how Javicia Leslie’s character could differ from Ruby Rose’s. The first Batwoman tended to travel on foot, so this may be an indication we’re in for a hero who will rely more on technology and gadgets to get the job done. Plus, if they’re putting this much effort into giving Batwoman some stylish wheels then we should be in for some cool chase scenes using all its tricks.

We don’t have too long left to wait either. Batwoman season 2 is currently scheduled to premiere in January 2021 alongside Superman & Lois and new seasons of The Flash and Black Lightning. I can’t wait to see how they manage the transition and how the show’s various plotlines will continue with a fresh face under the cowl.