Watch: Batwoman Season Finale Promo Puts Kate Kane In A Tight Spot

Like The Flash, Batwoman is having its season finale earlier than originally planned. The COVID-19 pandemic caused production to shut down on March 12th, meaning the producers have had to repurpose episode 20, “O, Mouse” into a big finale. We’ll find out tomorrow whether this tactic works when The Flash wraps up, with Batwoman following soon after on May 17th.

Whatever the case, while it might not have been intended as a finale, this new promo teases an episode that’s not short on excitement. Fans seem to have concluded that Mouse is set to die in the upcoming outing, though with Batwoman surrounded and at gunpoint in a fully-lit sports stadium, things aren’t going great for her, either. But probably the most intriguing thing about the finale is a tease from the synopsis, which you can see below.

“When one of Gotham’s former heroes returns to his old stomping grounds to settle a score, both Batwoman (Ruby Rose) and Commander Kane (Dougray Scott) find themselves on the defensive. Meanwhile, Alice (Rachel Skarsten) has uncovered what could finally take down Batwoman, but she is losing hold on her henchman Mouse (guest star Sam Littlefield) and Hush (guest star Gabriel Mann), sending her spiraling into her most wicked self.”

So, who could “one of Gotham’s former heroes” be? I think Batman is too obvious a candidate and the showrunners have rightly avoided including him as he’ll inevitably steal the limelight. But who are the other potential suspects? Well, “former heroes” indicates someone who’s either retired or become a villain, so who does that leave us?

Ordinarily, I’d think they may be referring to Harvey Dent/Two-Face, who was referenced in Batwoman episode “Grinning from Ear to Ear.” However, I don’t think he’s had a bad encounter with acid in the Arrowverse yet, which probably rules him out. Perhaps we might get an appearance from Ted Grant/Wildcat then, last seen in “Crisis on Infinite Earths.” Thing is, I don’t know if he was ever active in Gotham in the show’s continuity. I guess we’ll just have to wait until 8/7c on The CW this Sunday to find out.