Watch: Batwoman Star Javicia Leslie Shows Off New Costume In Set Video

The Arrowverse is about to welcome a new leading hero. Following Ruby Rose’s shock exit after season 1, Batwoman season 2 will see the introduction of Javicia Leslie as Ryan Wilder, who will be taking over the cape and cowl from Kate Kane, who’s mysteriously disappeared. The producers could’ve made Kate’s replacement a copy of her, but instead they’ve decided to have Ryan be a completely fresh creation. Including giving her a new costume.

The CW recently shared our first promo images for season 2, unveiling Leslie in the updated Batwoman suit. Now, the actress – previously most known for God Friended Me, also produced by Arrowverse supremo Greg Berlanti – has posted a new look at herself in costume on Twitter, sharing a video showcasing her pulling various different poses while in the Batsuit, sans cowl and wig.

Going into the weekend… 😂 pic.twitter.com/Oy4hEfV0IF — Javicia Leslie (@JaviciaLeslie) October 31, 2020

This clip really shows off just how much more color is on Ryan’s Batsuit in comparison with Kate’s. The inside of the cape is full red, her gauntlets are red around the wrists and her boots have red detailing. In this way, it’s a little closer to the comic book character’s appearance. The biggest break from tradition with Wilder’s look is her wig, not depicted here, which is curled and dark, albeit with red highlights.

Another way that Wilder will bring things closer to the comics, though, is that she’ll be switching Kate’s motorcycle for the one and only Batmobile. Set pics have given us a glimpse of the Arrowverse version of the iconic car and fans are generally agreed that, given that it’s a Batmobile made on a TV budget, it looks pretty good and many can’t wait to see it in action.

The full winter 2021 schedule for the network was revealed this week, so we now know to expect Batwoman season 2 to premiere on Sunday, January 24th on The CW.