Mike Judge has finally provided an update on the Beavis and Butt-Head movie for Paramount Plus originally announced early last year.

The original MTV series ran for seven seasons, from 1992 through 1997, and also resulted in the feature film, Beavis and Butt-Head Do America, which was released during the peak of the show’s popularity in 1996. A one-season revival aired on the network in 2011, however, it was not renewed. Judge said at the time that MTV’s modern demographic consisted of girls 12 to 14 years old and that he was shopping around to other networks.

But whereas the titular characters were still in their teens in the 2011 revival, Judge and company are giving fans the full experience of a modern-day, middle-aged Beavis and Butt-Head.

“Beavis and Butt-Head will be returning this year with a brand new movie and more on Paramount Plus,” Judge tweeted Tuesday night. “No exact date yet, but soon. They need some time to get back in shape.”

If the original Beavis and Butt-Head premiered 30 years ago in 1992 and the characters were ostensibly around 15 at the time, then that puts them squarely in middle-aged territory. What type of shenanigans will 45-year-old Beavis and Butt-Head get themselves into? Judging by the character designs, they appear to have lived, shall we say, hard lives, to put it gently.

The new film comes in conjunction with a Comedy Central revival that was announced July 2020, which will reportedly consist of two new seasons along with spin-offs and specials. It’s unclear if all the new content will now be landing on Paramount Plus, but the new series was billed as Beavis and Butt-Head entering a “whole new Gen Z world” with “meta-themes that are said to be relatable to both new fans who may be unfamiliar with the original series and old.”

Judge will likewise return as a writer, producer, and voice actor.

Beavis and Butt-Head may not be the only animated Mike Judge revival we’ll see in the near future. King of the Hill writer Brent Forrester let it slip last year that Judge and co-creator Greg Daniels were in “hot negotiations” for a reboot, which will have the characters aged 15 years since their last appearance.