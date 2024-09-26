‘Below Deck’: Are Aesha and Jack still together?

Aesha Scott and Jack Stirrup’s adorable and playful romance during season 4 of Below Deck Mediterranean was a true reality TV highlight.

Jack’s British charm shone as he wooed the fun-loving Aesha, and together, they quickly became fan favorites. The couple seemed like a match made in TV heaven, but did their love stand the waves of real life? While we all know boatmances rarely survive dry land, did Aesha and Jack last beyond the cameras?

A full-blown boatmance to remember

Aesha Scott and Jack Stirrup met while working aboard the Sirocco, with sparks flying almost instantly. Their flirty banter quickly blossomed into a full-blown romance, complete with cute date nights and lots of PDA. It wasn’t just a typical fling either— Jack was pulling out all the stops for Aesha, even calling her his girlfriend. They seemed like they could actually make it work once they got off the boat.

Are Aesha and Jack still together?

Aesha and Jack join a long list of boatmances that couldn’t survive the stability of land, and they are not together anymore. Their love story was sweet while it lasted, but like most reality TV relationships, it wasn’t built to withstand the pressures of real life. When the cameras stopped rolling, things got a bit complicated. Aesha, ever the optimist, was hopeful about a future with Jack. However, after leaving the boat, things didn’t go as smoothly as planned. Jack returned to the UK, and in a surprising twist, rekindled a relationship with his ex-girlfriend, Kelly Hidge.

To make matters even more dramatic, Kelly was already pregnant with Jack’s child not long after the show wrapped up. This was a pretty big shock for both Aesha and Below Deck fans, considering how sweet things looked on the show. Aesha has been open about the breakup, and while it was obviously tough, she handled it with grace. She shared that Jack ghosted her after getting back with Kelly, but in typical Aesha fashion, she moved on with her characteristic positivity and humor.

Aesha and Jack post-breakup

In interviews, Aesha has expressed no hard feelings toward Jack, acknowledging that their romance wasn’t meant to last, and that everything happens for a reason. While speaking to Bravo’s The Daily Dish, she opened up about her current standing with Jack, claiming that he has since apologized.

He did end up coming to France to apologize to me and, you know, we just always got on so well, I didn’t see the point in having any sort of negative energy in my life, so I didn’t see the point in holding it against him forever and ever. I left it there [and] I forgave him.

Since then, Aesha has even found love again with her current boyfriend, Scott Dobson, and the two are totally smitten. The couple have known each other since high school, and went public in the summer of 2020. Scott finally popped the question in May 2024, and Aesha said yes. The sweet couple are happily engaged and are planning their wedding.

As for Jack, he’s been busy with life as a dad. He welcomed a son with Kelly in April 2020 and has largely stayed out of the limelight since his days on Below Deck Med. Though his romance with Aesha fizzled out, it seems like he’s focused on being a family man these days. It’s clear that they both have found their own paths, and that’s all that matters.

