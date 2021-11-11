Bethesda Exec Offers Status Update On Amazon’s Fallout TV Show

Next year marks the 25th anniversary of the Fallout franchise’s first installment, and it could be set to coincide with some major news regarding the in-development TV series that was announced to be in the works at Amazon last summer.

Over the years we’ve seen many attempts at trying to establish a Fallout feature film fall by the wayside, but the streaming wars have presented an entirely new avenue, one that Westworld co-creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy are happy to walk down. A big budget, post-apocalyptic action sci-fi show with horror elements has a ton of potential, and could realistically run for countless seasons.

However, we haven’t heard an official peep out of the project since the initial reveal, but during a Reddit AMA, Bethesda Game Studios executive producer Todd Howard offered a brief status update.

“Moving ahead. Really excited to be working with Jonah, Lisa, and Amazon on it.”

Hardly the most illuminating tidbit we’ve ever heard, but some news is better than no news at all. Bringing Fallout into live-action is an ambitious endeavor, so it’s not a shock that progress has been glacial at best when there’s going to be a whole lot of world-building and even more financial investment required to even approach doing justice to the Wasteland.