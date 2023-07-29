‘Big Brother’ host Julie Chen wants to ‘keep it in the family’ when the reality show becomes ‘Golden Big Brother’

Time is a funny thing. One minute, you’re debuting a reality series about people in a house making other people not live in a house. The next, it’s been 25 seasons, and the world is demanding to know what the show will look like when it hits the big 50.

That’s the enviable reality that Julie Chen Moonves finds herself facing as Big Brother debuts its silver season on August 2. As is natural in the wake of a big anniversary, the perennial host has spent some time looking ahead, considering what might be in store for the beloved series. Even more naturally, she would like it if you’d consider her son for a position, thank you very much. Speaking to EW and prognosticating on what Big Brother 50 (which she jokingly pre-titled Golden Big Brother) might look like, Chen Moonves speculated:

“I don’t know if I’m going to still be on it because I don’t know if I’m still going to be alive. But my guess is I’m not going to be on the show anymore. I would love to pass it on to my son. Not that he has any interest in hosting, but you know, keep it in the family, Big Brother!”

Thoughtful? Machiavellian? A pop culture extension of the monarchy that Americans fought so hard to escape? Whatever the case, it’s nice to know that she’s looking out for her kid. Born September 24th, 2009, Chen Moonves’s son Charlie is, at present, barely old enough to be anyone’s little brother, let alone the host of a Big one, and is in all likelihood more concerned with what Fortnite cosmetics are dropping next than the future of one of the longest-running reality TV shows in American history.

Still, it’s all about who you know, and there’s no wrong way to get a job. Knock ‘em dead on Golden Big Brother in 2041, Charlie, and let us know how things are going in the third term of the Taylor Swift presidency.