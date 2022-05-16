Get ready for more glimpses into the techno-dystopia that awaits us as acclaimed sci-fi anthology series Black Mirror is coming back to Netflix for its long-awaited sixth season. Maybe because of all the real-life darkness we’ve experienced over the past few years, the streaming giant hasn’t delivered any new episodes of the show since 2019. But now it seems it’s time to go back to the future.

As first reported by Variety, Netflix is finally moving forward with Black Mirror season six. Not much more is known beyond that at this point, although it’s confirmed that it will follow the same feature-length format as season five, which consisted of three 90-minute installments. But fans will be pleased to note that this new season will consist of more than just three episodes, even if a specific number has yet to be revealed.

Image via Netflix

Black Mirror premiered back in 2011 on British network Channel 4 before Netflix snapped up the rights. Ever since 2016’s third season, the series has operated on a bigger budget and level of visibility that has turned it into a pop culture phenomenon. There’s no word on casting for season six yet, but with the last run including such famous faces as Anthony Mackie, Miley Cyrus, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, we’d expect some more of Hollywood’s best and brightest to appear.

Since 2019, creators Charlie Brooker and Annabel Jones have produced the end-of-year comedy specials, Death to 2020 and Death to 2021. Brooker also spearheaded the recent interactive cartoon Cat Burglar. Who knows when season six will either start production or make its way to screens as Netflix has yet to respond to any request for comment on this Black Mirror news. But rest assured, now that another batch of episodes is on the way, we can expect a brilliantly bleak future ahead of us.