Blair Witch TV Show Reportedly In The Works

Good news, horror fans! The Blair Witch universe is about to get even bigger. According to our sources – the same ones who told us Netflix is developing a Witcher prequel and a new Scream movie is in the works, both of which turned out to be correct – a TV show based on the iconic horror franchise is now coming together behind the scenes. This news arrives after years of speculation regarding a potential small screen adaption. But finally, it seems that the idea is taking off.

The series will reportedly feature a group of teens who venture into the infamous Black Hills Forest in Maryland. Anyone who’s familiar with the previous installments knows that this isn’t exactly the wisest decision. Still, these brave/foolish individuals are determined to find out what really happened to the characters from the original movies. And though the plot details we have end there, it’s probably safe to say that they’ll find what they’re looking for and, unfortunately for them, a whole lot more.

It’s currently unknown whether or not the show will shoot in the found footage style of the original, but it certainly would add to the unforgettable feeling of dread that The Blair Witch Project captured so perfectly back in 1999. Likewise, it’s unknown where it’ll call home, but we’re told that one of the major streaming services is likely to pick it up.

For those unfamiliar – though really, how can you not know about this particular horror series? – the supernatural cult classic helped launch an entire franchise that now consists of three feature films, four mockumetaries, several novelizations, a couple comic book series and more. And soon enough, we’ll be adding a television adaptation to the list as well. Hollywood just can’t get enough of the wicked witch who lives in the woods, it seems.

Tell us, though, are you excited about the Blair Witch TV show, or is this something that’ll stay off your screen? Sound off in the comments and let us know what you think!