Blumhouse Developing New Horror Anthology Series For Amazon

Here’s some spooky news just in time for Halloween! According to our sources – the same ones who told us the leads of Ghostbusters 3 would be young teens and that a Swamp Thing movie is in development, both of which have since been confirmed – Blumhouse is working on a new horror anthology series for Amazon. The show is reportedly being produced by both Jason Blum’s team and Priyanka Chopra, who also may star, while the episodes themselves will be based on Indian horror tales.

Details are still fuzzy as of right now, but we’d been expecting for a while that something like this was in the works. Just last year, Blumhouse hired Netflix’s head of public relations Karen Barragan to aid in their transition to what they considered to be the new frontier for entertainment. Back then, it was reported that the company wanted to push more aggressively into television and streaming, which was proven when they inked a deal with Amazon Studios for eight projects.

The horror anthology approach has worked well thus far for different outlets as well. FX’s American Horror Story is currently in its ninth season, while Netflix’s much newer The Haunting of Hill House was acclaimed by viewers and critics and is now gearing up for its second chapter. Exploring this medium is a good idea, then, especially with the help of some of the greatest horror producers around.

Chopra’s attachment to the project is also bound to draw in a big audience. The international icon is one of India’s highest-paid and most popular celebrities. Her American stardom is also quickly on the rise after a few high-profile performances in Baywatch, Quantico and Isn’t It Romantic?, as well as her recent marriage to musician Nick Jonas.

Hopefully, she’ll appear onscreen at some point during the course of the series. Even if she doesn’t, though, one thing’s definitely for sure: we’re pretty excited for Blumhouse’s latest project and as soon as we learn more about it, we’ll be sure to let you know.