Boba Fett Will Reportedly Receive A New Look During The Book Of Boba Fett

One of the surprises present in the Mandoloarian season two was the appearance of the believed to be deceased bounty hunter Boba Fett. At the conclusion of the season, it was announced that the characters would be spun off into his own series The Book of Boba Fett.

More information has come to light now thanks to a report by Star Wars News Net that details some of the key plot points that will be present in the series, and potentially a new look for the character.

According to rumors that the outlet had been told, Boba Fett will be seeking revenge during this series, going after all those who had wronged him in the past while on the lookout for other bounty hunters.

Fett will be doing this in a new set of armor according to the report. This isn’t a total shock given the condition of his outfit during the Mandalorian and his efforts to patch up the old look. This new look will reportedly be distinctly different from the armor that character can be seen donning during the Mandalorian, however, no specific details were available at this time. It is worth noting that during his post-credit appearance in the series he was seen wearing a repaired version of his iconic suit.

With a new look coming that means plenty of new merchandise for collectors to get ahold of. The Book of Boba Fett wrapped production earlier this year and with its scheduled release set for December, it’s highly likely that over the next few months we’re given our first look at everything the series has to offer.