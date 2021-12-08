‘BoJack Horseman’ creator raises money for trans charity by releasing cut David Fincher scene
The day after Netflix announced a huge comedy special that will feature Dave Chappelle among the headlining acts, BoJack Horseman creator Raphael Bob-Waksberg spoke out about the streaming giant’s inability or unwillingness to distance itself from the disgraced comedian. Chappelle has been a lightning rod for controversy for quite some time now, but it was the trans jokes in his latest stand-up special The Closer that has drawn the ire of the so-called “cancel culture” mob, many of whom would just like to see some accountability.
“Still mystified that apparently Dave Chapelle’s deal is that he says whatever he wants and Netflix just has to air it, unedited,” tweeted Bob-Waksberg on Tuesday afternoon. “Is that normal, for comedians? Because Netflix once asked me to change a joke because they were worried it might upset David Fincher.”
Bob-Waksberg went on to elaborate that, having revisited the scene, Netflix may have been right to cut it. Still, he can’t help but wonder about the double standard given the “no notes” approach Netflix takes with Chappelle.
But once Bob-Waksberg mentioned the David Fincher scene, fans began goading him to share it. He agreed, but only on the condition that 100 people make donations in any amount to the charity Trans Lifeline, and then respond to the tweet with photo proof of the donation.
Suffice it to say, it didn’t take long before the donations began rolling in, and Bob-Waksberg began teasing the scene in question to encourage more engagement.
Finally, less than six hours after he announced the challenge, the quota for donations had been met with over $2,000 raised for Trans Lifeline, and so Bob-Waksberg obliged fans.
Finally, Bob-Waksberg shared some parting thoughts on the Netflix-Chappelle controversy.
“For a comedian who famously walked away from his hit TV show because he was worried he was Making Things Worse, it’s remarkable how many of his fans (and collaborators!) believe comedians have no responsibility to not Make Things Worse,” he added.
In November, Chappelle visited his alma mater at D.C.’s Duke Ellington School of the Arts, and the student body was unequivocally not having it, calling out the comedian as a “bigot,” among other remarks.