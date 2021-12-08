The day after Netflix announced a huge comedy special that will feature Dave Chappelle among the headlining acts, BoJack Horseman creator Raphael Bob-Waksberg spoke out about the streaming giant’s inability or unwillingness to distance itself from the disgraced comedian. Chappelle has been a lightning rod for controversy for quite some time now, but it was the trans jokes in his latest stand-up special The Closer that has drawn the ire of the so-called “cancel culture” mob, many of whom would just like to see some accountability.

“Still mystified that apparently Dave Chapelle’s deal is that he says whatever he wants and Netflix just has to air it, unedited,” tweeted Bob-Waksberg on Tuesday afternoon. “Is that normal, for comedians? Because Netflix once asked me to change a joke because they were worried it might upset David Fincher.”

Bob-Waksberg went on to elaborate that, having revisited the scene, Netflix may have been right to cut it. Still, he can’t help but wonder about the double standard given the “no notes” approach Netflix takes with Chappelle.

Just looked up the cut Fincher joke because I actually couldn't remember it. Turns out it was a whole scene! Netflix was right to note, it's a dumb scene. My point was it's silly for a network to pretend their hands are tied when it comes to the content they put on their network. — Raphael Bob-Waksberg (@RaphaelBW) December 7, 2021

But once Bob-Waksberg mentioned the David Fincher scene, fans began goading him to share it. He agreed, but only on the condition that 100 people make donations in any amount to the charity Trans Lifeline, and then respond to the tweet with photo proof of the donation.

But if people want to see the controversial cut David Fincher bit from season one, I'll share it here if 100 people respond to this tweet with pics of donations they made today (any amount) to Trans Lifeline: https://t.co/v0FZ4Ea6kU — Raphael Bob-Waksberg (@RaphaelBW) December 7, 2021

Suffice it to say, it didn’t take long before the donations began rolling in, and Bob-Waksberg began teasing the scene in question to encourage more engagement.

CONTEXT: amidst Princess Carolyn’s busy day of agency mergers and projects falling apart, PC has ALSO been recruited by Brenda to organize a baby shower for Kristin. (Who are Brenda and Kristin? Apparently Princess Carolyn’s friends who would have surely become fan favorites.) — Raphael Bob-Waksberg (@RaphaelBW) December 7, 2021

We’re up to 99 donations! You folks are amazing! Just need one more donation to share a real dumb scene! — Raphael Bob-Waksberg (@RaphaelBW) December 8, 2021

Finally, less than six hours after he announced the challenge, the quota for donations had been met with over $2,000 raised for Trans Lifeline, and so Bob-Waksberg obliged fans.

Yay! THANK YOU! I don't know if this scene is worth it, but you gave over $2000 to Trans Lifeline today and that's definitely worth it. pic.twitter.com/i6ztDYxP3C — Raphael Bob-Waksberg (@RaphaelBW) December 8, 2021

Finally, Bob-Waksberg shared some parting thoughts on the Netflix-Chappelle controversy.

“For a comedian who famously walked away from his hit TV show because he was worried he was Making Things Worse, it’s remarkable how many of his fans (and collaborators!) believe comedians have no responsibility to not Make Things Worse,” he added.

2) For a comedian who famously walked away from his hit TV show because he was worried he was Making Things Worse, it's remarkable how many of his fans (and collaborators!) believe comedians have no responsibility to not Make Things Worse. — Raphael Bob-Waksberg (@RaphaelBW) December 8, 2021

In November, Chappelle visited his alma mater at D.C.’s Duke Ellington School of the Arts, and the student body was unequivocally not having it, calling out the comedian as a “bigot,” among other remarks.