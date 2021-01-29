The Book Of Boba Fett Rumored To Feature Multiple Fan Favorite Bounty Hunters

Boba Fett may have been usurped by Din Djarin as the most popular bounty hunter in the Star Wars universe in the eyes of many fans, but having reclaimed his literal throne in the post-credits stinger of The Mandalorian‘s season 2 finale, he’ll be looking to retake the figurative one when The Book of Boba Fett premieres on Disney Plus in December of this year.

Plot details are still firmly under wraps, but an educated guess would indicate that Temuera Morrison’s title character and Ming-Na Wen’s Fennec Shand will look to build a criminal enterprise of their own, having unceremoniously wiped out Jabba the Hutt’s former cronies, including Return of the Jedi‘s Bib Fortuna. Boba is clearly the man in charge now, and if it follows the template set by The Mandalorian, then we can expect plenty of action and more than a few references to the wider Star Wars lore in his show.

A new report now claims that a couple of fan favorite bounty hunters from the franchise’s history will appear in The Book of Boba Fett as well to pose some major problems for our intrepid antihero. There aren’t any specific names offered, but based on Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni’s love of pure and unashamed fan service, several candidates seem a lot more likely than others.

The Mandalorian began incorporating elements of the animated mythology into live-action canon, and viewers would lose their minds if perennial cult hero Cad Bane were to show up, having shot to prominence in The Clone Wars, and he’s already got plenty of history with Boba Fett given that he worked alongside him years ago. Bossk and Dengar have also been put forward as contenders, but we’ll just have to wait and see who ends up making an unexpected return or live-action debut when The Book of Boba Fett arrives in December.