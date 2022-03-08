Booster Gold might be on his way to ‘The Flash’

A fan-favorite DC Comics character just made their long-awaited Arrowverse debut in the season seven finale of Legends of Tomorrow last week, and now it appears that they’re already crossing over to The Flash. The Scarlet Speedster’s series returns from its midseason break tomorrow, with an episode that sees Barry (Grant Gustin) and Iris’ (Candice Patton) kids from the future, Bart (Jordan Fisher) and Nora (Jessica Parker Kennedy), make their way back to the present.

But it’s just possible that they won’t be the only time-travelers dropping by Central City in the midseason premiere. In a preview of the episode, titled “Impulsive Excessive Disorder”, TV Line dropped an intriguing hint at a big cameo to come. “Keep your eyes peeled for a character that was just introduced on Legends of Tomorrow!” goes the tease, which surely can only refer to one person. Seeing as the Legends finale only introduced one major new name, this must mean Booster Gold is coming to The Flash.

Scrubs star Donald Faison joined the Legends cast in its most recent episode as a shifty character called “Mike”, who was guarding a fixed point in time in World War One. He betrayed the Legends, however, and stole the Waverider, only to return in the finale’s last scene to set them up and get them arrested by the Time Police. This scene revealed his preferred alias, Booster Gold. Real name Michael Jon Carter, Booster is a member of the Justice League in the comics, though his Arrowverse incarnation seems to be less trustworthy.

It’s unclear how he’ll factor into The Flash season eight, but it’s possible Bart and Nora are familiar with him thanks to their jaunts around the timestream. It’s good news that we’ll be seeing Booster again so soon, as we’re still not sure if Legends of Tomorrow will even be getting another season. The CW has yet to announce any Arrowverse series renewals, despite Grant Gustin being known to have signed a deal for another year as Barry Allen.

The Flash season eight continues on a new night, Wednesdays, on The CW.