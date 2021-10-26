BossLogic Creates Awesome Fan Poster Teasing Darth Vader In Ahsoka

Star Wars fans went bananas when it was recently announced that Hayden Christensen’s Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader will be appearing in Ahsoka. This hotly anticipated Disney Plus show will showcase Rosario Dawson’s Ahsoka Tano, who made her live-action debut in the second season of The Mandalorian.

Ahsoka was once Anakin Skywalker’s Padawan and the pair had an extremely close relationship. This meant Anakin falling to the Dark Side and becoming Vader hit her particularly hard (especially as she technically contributed to this) so their live-action reunion will be an emotionally charged moment.

Now, famed fan artist Bosslogic has created a poster bringing together Anakin and Vader, with Ahsoka appropriately right in the middle. Check it out:

Her show will continue the plot line hinted at in ‘The Jedi’, with Ahsoka on the hunt for Grand Admiral Thrawn. Thing is, this story is set some years after Return of the Jedi, meaning he’ll presumably either appear in a flashback or as a Force Ghost.

I’m hoping for the former. The pair’s last chronological meeting was in Star Wars: Rebels, which saw a jaw-droppingly good lightsaber duel that almost ended with Ahsoka’s death, together with a tease of the ‘old’ Anakin as Vader’s mask was damaged.

It’s always interesting to see how Vader reacts when confronted by remnants of his Jedi past: either brutally cutting them down as he did with Obi-Wan in A New Hope or being surprisingly compassionate when visiting Padme’s tomb in a recent comic.

However it happens, it’s going to be talked about incessantly, so let’s hope they nail it. Ahsoka begins production in early 2022 and should arrive on Disney Plus around a year later.