‘Boy Meets World’ star officially announces run for Congress, because why not

A staple of a long-forgotten childhood favorite is making the move to politics.

Ben Savage, who played the lead role in ABC’s Boy Meets World, is running for Congress. The 42-year-old star led the coming of age comedy series from 1993 to 2000, when it concluded. He even returned to the role of Cory Matthews in the show’s 2014 reboot, Girl Meets World, which ran for three seasons and concluded in 2017. The years since have seen the former child star frequent various television shows, including Still the King and Homeland, and with recent news, fans are realizing he discovered a new passion: politics.

Savage is making the shift from comedy to Congress. His intent to run for U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein’s seat, which is currently occupied by Rep. Adam Schiff, was made clear when Savage filed the initial paperwork to get things moving. Should he succeed in his bid for Feinstein’s seat, the younger Savage brother will secure California’s 30th District seat, according to Deadline.

Savage outlined his intent to join Congress via a post to Instagram, in which he shared that he’s running for a seat “because it’s time to restore faith in government by offering reasonable, innovative and compassionate solutions to our country’s most pressing issues.” Adding that “it’s time for new and passionate leaders who can help move our country forward,” Savage made it clear that he is among this fresh force of leaders who “want to see the government operating at maximum capacity, unhindered by political divisions and special interests.”

This isn’t Savage’s first brush with politics. The Chicago native interned for former U.S. Senator Arlen Specter back in 2003, as part of his political science studies, and even made a bid for a seat on the West Hollywood City Council. He failed in his attempts to seize a seat, but Savage clearly has his sights set on bigger and better things. The jump to a full-on run for Congress is certainly daunting, but one Savage seems fully ready to take on.

On the website for his congressional run, Savage promises, via a straightforward slogan, that “Together, we can do better.” He also promises, according to his “priorities” section, to focus in on homelessness, affordable housing, reinvigorating the economy, and to protect organized labor, the safety of communities, and the environment, to name a few.

Savage’s run for Congress is just beginning, so we’re sure to see plenty more of the Boy Meets World actor in the coming weeks and months. Should he secure a seat, he’ll be adding to the existing trend of movie and television stars making the shift to politics. There’s no saying that a start on screen doesn’t make for a great political figure, but only time will tell if Savage is up to the task.