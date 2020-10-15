The Boys EP Teases Twisted Version Of The Avengers For Season 3

Superhero stories are everywhere you look these days on both the big and small screen, but none of them have as much fun subverting and deconstructing the tropes of the genre as Amazon’s smash hit The Boys. Season 2 may have just wrapped up, but the fact that the comic book adaptation became one of the most popular shows available on any streaming service has made it clear that the audience has massively increased in size.

Some fans may not have been happy at having to wait five whole weeks to get every episode, but it was totally worth it as the sophomore run was an altogether bigger, badder and more insane adventure than what came before it. And if expectations were high enough already for season 2, then the hype for the third outing is going to go through the roof given how how completely bonkers the series has gotten.

Amazon Reveals A Ton Of New Images From The Boys Season 2 1 of 13

Click to skip























MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Supernatural star Jensen Ackles is confirmed as Soldier Boy, and in a recent social media post, creator and showrunner Eric Kripke teased that Payback, The Boys‘ twisted version of the Avengers, will make their presence known in season 3 as well, as you can see below.

If the washed-out aesthetic of their movie Dawn of the Seven and the shot taken at Joss Whedon didn’t make it clear enough, the Seven are very much The Boys‘ answer to the Justice League, while Payback are based on Earth’s Mightiest Heroes. Kripke has already teased that season 3 is going to be absolutely crazy, and with another superhero team getting thrown into the mix for Billy Butcher and the gang to deal with, we’re going to have to take the man at his word.