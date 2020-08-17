Supernatural’s Jensen Ackles Joins The Boys Season 3

The Boys hasn’t even returned for season 2 yet – though it’ll be here quite soon – but Amazon is already looking ahead to season 3. Indeed, we know that the show will be back for a third run and today, it’s picked up an exciting new cast member in the form of Supernatural star Jensen Ackles.

Variety reports that the actor will be “jumping from one Eric Kripke show right into another,” taking on the role of Soldier Boy “aka the original superhero in the streaming drama. After Soldier Boy fought in World War II, he became the first super celebrity and a mainstay of American culture for decades.”

Speaking about the casting news, here’s what Kripke had to share about it:

“When I was a child, I had a crazy, impossible dream — to provide Jensen Ackles with gainful employment. I’m happy to say that dream has come true. Jensen is an amazing actor, an even better person, smells like warm chocolate chip cookies, and I consider him a brother. As Soldier Boy, the very first superhero, he’ll bring so much humor, pathos, and danger to the role. I can’t wait to be on set with him again, and bring a bit of ‘Supernatural’ to ‘The Boys.’”

With only a few weeks left now until the return of Amazon’s hit comic book show – look for season 2 to land on September 4th – expectations are starting to reach very high levels and news of Ackles’ involvement with the next run will only help heighten the excitement even further. If that’s even possible at this point.

And just in case you thought that the filmmakers behind The Boys were exaggerating when they promised that this next run will make the first season look tame by comparison, everything we’ve laid eyes on so far actually makes it seem like they might have been under-selling this upcoming batch of episodes somewhat. In fact, it’s probably not an understatement to say that season 2 is currently shaping up to be one of the most insane things you’ll see on the small screen in 2020.

That being said, there’s a lot of pressure on The Boys to deliver when it returns after a stellar first season and it’ll be fascinating to see how well it manages to meet the impossibly high expectations that are currently being placed upon it.

Tell us, though, are you happy to see Ackles hopping on board? As always, let us know down below.