Watch: New Blood-Soaked Trailer For The Boys Season 2

The Boys season 2 is one of the most hotly-anticipated shows of the year. Following the runaway success of the first run, Amazon was quick to order more episodes and now, just over a year on from Billy Butcher and his comrades’ explosive TV debut, fans have been given a good look at what’s coming up for the gang via this meaty new trailer for the next season.

Clocking in at just over three minutes, the preview doesn’t disappoint. It’s packed with the same super-powered mayhem and blood-soaked carnage that helped the first season strike a chord with anyone who likes their comic book TV shows gritty and subversive. Hapless humans are torn apart by the supes, newcomer Stormfront gives us a sneak peek at her weather-based powers, and the good guys drive a boat clean through the hide of The Deep’s whale companion.

The Boys season 2 will pick up with Hughie, Mother’s Milk, Frenchie and Kimiko on the run from the law, with Butcher seemingly AWOL. Meanwhile, Starlight is trying to find her place in The Seven after bearing witness to the group’s rotten core during the first season, and Homelander has his sights set on complete control of the group, though its status quo is disrupted by the arrival of Stormfront and the rise of a new supervillainous threat.

The Boys Are Battered And Bruised In New Season 2 Image 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

It sounds like the new season will have plenty of subplots going on and several layers to its narrative. Don’t expect all of them to be resolved right away, though, as Amazon has confirmed that the show has already been renewed for a third season, and that will certainly be something to get excited about assuming these upcoming episodes maintain the quality of the original run. Judging by the latest trailer, there’s no reason to suspect otherwise.

The Boys season 2 will hit Amazon Prime on September 4th, with the first three episodes landing that day and the rest premiering on a weekly basis.