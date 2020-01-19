Brandon Routh Rumored To Be Getting His Own Superman TV Show
Anyone who watched the recent “Crisis on Infinite Earths” event probably agrees that Brandon Routh’s turn as “Kingdom Come” Superman was one of the highlights. Routh, who will be leaving Legends of Tomorrow this season, previously played the Man of Steel in 2006’s Superman Returns, and has admitted that he would always be up for returning to the character.
And while we already know there’s going to be a Superman & Lois show with Tyler Hoechlin, rumors are now circulating that Routh’s Superman may get his own series as well. This news comes from “Itsryanunicomb,” an Instagram user who’s previously delivered information that turned out to be correct. Now, he’s shared what he knows about plans to develop a new show around Routh, and you can see what he has to say below:
View this post on Instagram
[RUMOUR] I have heard this twice now in too close a fashion for it to be a false lead, so I’m willing to put this out there. Due to an overwhelmingly positive response to his brief appearance in the 2019/20 CRISIS ON INFINITE EARTHS crossover event; actor Brandon Routh, Producer Greg Berlanti & a small collection of creatives originally involved in 2006’s “Superman Returns” have met with WarnerBros over the last few days to discuss the potential of a Post Crisis SUPERMAN limited series for The CW or the more likely option, HBOmax. The outing would see Routh return as the titular character and reunite him with “established characters in Superman lore”. This would be developed alongside the recently announced straight to series SUPERMAN & LOIS, also Produced by Greg Berlanti. #Superman #SupermanReturns #SupermanAndLois #BrandonRouth #GregBerlanti #HBOmax #DcTv #TheCW
-
-
-
-
MORE FROM THE WEB
According to the post, Arrowverse head producer Greg Berlanti has been leading talks to get a Superman series up and running, even if it’s as a limited run. From the involvement of people who worked on Superman Returns, it appears this could be a continuation of the 2006 film, rather than a show focusing on the “Kingdom Come” version of the character in “Crisis.” At the moment, this series could either land on The CW, or on the newly minted HBO Max, where it would join fellow DC show Green Lantern, of which we had a tease in “Crisis.”
If this does turn out to be a realistic option, Routh’s Superman would likely stand apart from the ongoing changes to the role in the DCEU. Henry Cavill still seems to be the DCEU Superman, at least as far as he’s concerned, but there’s also been talk of recasting or spinning out a version of the character with Michael B. Jordan, or another actor.
For now, we’ll be sure to keep you up-to-date with any and all news about Routh’s return as Superman, as and when we get a firmer indication from the producers. But in the meantime, tell us, would you be interested in seeing the actor get his own show? Sound off down below with your thoughts.
Comments