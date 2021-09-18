Breaking Bad Star Headlining Netflix Interactive Crime Series

In the wrong hands, a choose your own adventure TV show could come off as little more than a gimmick designed to draw in curious viewers, but Netflix have proven themselves to be dab hands at the subgenre via the well-received interactive special Black Mirror: Bandersnatch.

Now, the streaming service have enlisted an impressive array of talent for their next foray into putting the story in the hands of subscribers, with Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul‘s Giancarlo Esposito set to lead the cast of Jigsaw. As per GeekTyrant, the premise spans 24 years and focuses on the largest heist ever attempted, with the eight episodes spanning almost a quarter of a century, loosely inspired by the $70 billion in bonds that went missing in Manhattan during Hurricane Sandy.

As well as Esposito, Jigsaw also features Paz Vega, Rufus Sewell, Tati Gabrielle, Peter Mark Kendall, Rosaline Elbay, Jordan Mendoza, Niousha Noor and Jai Courtney. The Autopsy of Jane Doe producer Eric Garcia is set as showrunner, with Ridley Scott executive producing, while the first two episodes are being helmed by Elite Squad and the RoboCop remake’s José Padilha.

A star-studded crime thriller headlined by hugely talented five-time Emmy nominee Esposito sounds exciting enough as it is, and throwing the interactive element into the mix should ensure that Jigsaw generates plenty of buzz. There’s no release date as of yet, but shooting is currently underway, so it should premiere at some point next year.