Bridgerton Season 2 Set Photos Tease The Show’s New Lead Couple

Production on Bridgerton season 2 is underway in the UK, and these set photos tease the hit Netflix show’s new lead couple.

The first run was a major smash for the streamer, but the romance between the Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page) and Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) is now complete, with Daphne’s oldest brother Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) taking over as the series’ protagonist. Sex Education‘s Simone Ashley, meanwhile, has been cast as his love interest, Kate Sharma.

The signs are looking good that the pair will have strong chemistry, too, as both Bailey and Ashley seem to be having a blast shooting their scenes together in these new pics. The snaps were taken during location filming at the Royal Ascot race course in Berkshire, England, and the two actors are pictured along with Charithra Chandran, who’s playing Kate’s sister Edwina.

EXCLUSIVE: new photos, Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashely between takes on the set of #bridgerton season two pic.twitter.com/jxHYIutb82 — 🐝 bridgerton fancast 🐝 (@bridgertoncast) May 2, 2021

EXCLUSIVE: Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashely between takes on the set of #bridgerton season two pic.twitter.com/JrY0k2vYnl — 🐝 bridgerton fancast 🐝 (@bridgertoncast) May 2, 2021

Season 2 will follow the plot of the second novel in the book series by Julia Quinn, The Viscount Who Loved Me. After deciding to find himself a wife for the sake of continuing the family line in last year’s finale, Anthony will set his sights on the popular Edwina, but the outspoken Kate is determined to stop her sister from marrying the infamous rake. No prizes for guessing that something may develop between Anthony and Kate instead.

To the dismay of fans everywhere, Page won’t be returning as Simon Bassett, but Dynevor will still appear in a recurring role as Daphne. The Regency-era fashions and high-society events were a big draw of the first season, and these images promise that these elements will be back for the next run as well, despite the added difficulties that arise from shooting during the pandemic.

With production raging on so soon after the show’s arrival in December, with any luck it won’t be too long before Bridgerton returns to Netflix for another batch of episodes. And after that, we already know to expect it to last until at least season 4.