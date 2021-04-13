Netflix Renews Bridgerton For Seasons 3 And 4

The second run has only just entered production, but Netflix has gone ahead and renewed its smash hit period drama Bridgerton for a further couple of years. The streaming giant confirmed in a press release this Tuesday morning that the Regency-era romance series, based on the novels by Julia Quinn, will continue until at least season 4.

Betsy Bajaria, Netflix’s Vice President for global TV, had the following to say in response to the good news:

“Bridgerton swept us off our feet. The creative team, led by Shonda, knew the material and delivered a beautiful, emotional, romantic drama for our members. They have some exciting plans for the future, and we think audiences will continue to swoon for this show. We’re planning to be in the Bridgerton business for a long time to come.”

Executive producer Shonda Rhimes added that she’s “incredibly grateful” for this “strong vote of confidence,” stating:

“From the first time I read Julia Quinn’s delicious Bridgerton series, I knew these were stories that would captivate a viewing audience. But the evolution of this adaptation would not be a success without the many significant contributions of the entire Shondaland team. This two-season pickup is a strong vote of confidence in our work and I feel incredibly grateful to have partners as collaborative and creative as Netflix. Betsy and I are thrilled to have the opportunity to continue bringing the world of Bridgerton to a worldwide audience.”

As has been the case with previous announcements to do with the show, the one and only Lady Whistledown has also revealed her own reaction to the news. The queen of gossip, voiced by Julie Andrews, released another of her society papers which came with the following message:

“Esteemed members of the Ton, it seems we have a rather special announcement. Bridgerton shall return for seasons three and four. This author shall have to purchase more ink… Yours truly, Lady Whistledown.”

Season 1 followed the love story of Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor), the oldest daughter of the Bridgerton family, and Simon Bassett, Duke of Hastings (Regè-Jean Page). As per the novels, future seasons will focus on a different sibling finding romance. In the next run, it’s the turn of eldest child Anthony (Jonathan Bailey). Sex Education‘s Simone Ashley has already been cast as new female lead Kate Sharma and while Dynevor will be back in a recurring role, Page has elected not to return as Hastings, breaking fans’ hearts in the process.

Given that seasons 1 and 2 are based on books 1 and 2 – The Duke and I and The Viscount Who Loved Me – we can assume that seasons 3 and 4 will follow the next two novels in the sequence, too. That’s An Offer from a Gentlemen, which sees Benedict (Luke Thompson) meet his match, and Romancing Mister Bridgerton, which tells the tale of fan favorites Colin (Luke Newton) and Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) getting together.

Bridgerton season 2 is shooting now in the UK. A release date has yet to be given, but maybe we can expect to see it sometime in early 2022.