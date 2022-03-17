Bryce Dallas Howard has offered a cryptic response to Samuel L. Jackson’s Star Wars return pitch. Though most known for her acting, Jurassic World star Howard has shown she’s just as talented behind the camera as in front of it on The Mandalorian, with Howard helming many of the Disney Plus show’s best episodes. And turns out Sam Jackson has been attempting to use her sway to get himself invited back as Jedi Master Mace Windu.

The Nick Fury actor recently revealed that, while working with Howard on a movie, he pitched her an idea for how Windu could return on The Mandalorian, following his apparent death in Revenge of the Sith. Interviewer Josh Horowitz shared the clip of Jackson’s story on Twitter and asked Howard if she could help Jackson achieve his dream of returning to the galaxy far, far away. And the actress/director’s reaction is priceless.

Howard replied with the most cryptic response possible, only sharing a series of staring eyes emojis, which usually means this is something we should pay attention to.

Disney Plus’ Star Wars shows have already brought various fan-favorite characters back from the dead, with Boba Fett the most obvious example. Diego Luna’s Cassian Andor is also being resurrected in a sense thanks to his upcoming series that’s set before Rogue One. Likewise, the prequel era is about to get its due in Obi-Wan Kenobi, starring Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen. So there really is no reason why Windu couldn’t follow suit.

Jackson is even already part of the Disney Plus family, as he’s currently shooting the Marvel TV series Secret Invasion. With the Pulp Fiction icon looking to come back, and with Mace being such a popular character, it really shouldn’t be too hard for Howard to pull some strings at Lucasfilm and get the ball rolling… Right?

The Mandalorian season three is expected to premiere on streaming this December.