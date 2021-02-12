Buffy Star Says Joss Whedon Wasn’t Allowed To Be Alone With Her

Following Justice League star Ray Fisher’s allegations against him, multiple members of the Buffy the Vampire Slayer cast have come forward this week with their own troubling experiences of working with Joss Whedon. Charisma Carpenter, who appeared on both Buffy and Angel, was the first, sharing a detailed open letter diving into his abusive and manipulative behavior towards her on set. Buffy herself Sarah Michelle Gellar has thrown her support behind Carpenter on Instagram.

Co-star Michelle Trachtenberg, who played Buffy’s teenage sister Dawn Summers on seasons 5-7, has now shared an alarming fact about her own history with Whedon. Earlier this week, the Gossip Girl actress reposted Gellar’s statement, accusing the writer/director of “not appropriate behavior” towards her when she was a teen. At this later time, she’s now updated her caption to add an extra line. It reads, “The last. Comment I will make on this. Was. There was a rule. Saying. He’s not allowed in a room alone with Michelle again.”

Trachtenberg doesn’t seem ready to go into further details about her experience at this time, but her additional comment paints a worrying picture as it is. In her original caption, the star touched on how she is “brave enough now as a 35 year old woman” to start to open up about what went on while making Buffy. Her recollection follows actress Amber Benson’s – who played Tara Maclay from seasons 4-6 – assertion that there was a “toxic atmosphere” on set.

Fisher previously instigated an international investigation at Warner Bros. into Whedon’s alleged misconduct, which Carpenter has revealed she participated in. This resulted in the studio cutting all ties with him, with Whedon being removed from HBO’s upcoming fantasy drama The Nevers, which he created. In press statements, Whedon claimed that he decided to step away but Fisher has maintained he was fired.

Other Buffy the Vampire Slayer castmembers who have backed up their co-stars’ statements include Emma Caulfield, Claire Kramer and Eliza Dushku. Neither Joss Whedon nor his reps have yet to respond to the situation.