‘Bye Felicia’: Aven Jones from ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ deactivates his Instagram account amid breakup with Kylee Russell

It looks like this cheater is trying to cover his tracks...

Concluding on December 7, Bachelor In Paradise season 9 has officially come and gone, and three couples left the beach in a relationship with one another. Kat Izzo and John Henry Spurlock and Eliza Isichei and Aaron Bryant got engaged to one another at the end of the beloved competition series, while Kylee Russell and Aven Jones left the beach as a couple — how exciting is that?

Despite pursuing a relationship with Will Urena — even sharing the first one-on-one date of the season with him — to begin her Bachelor In Paradise journey, as soon as Aven hit the beach, Kylee decided to pursue the hot new bombshell instead. Things seemed to be smooth sailing between the two lovebirds, however, things quickly took a turn when the duo had differing views when it came to an engagement. Despite Kylee really wanting to get engaged on the show, Aven decided to not pop the question come finale night, with the latter telling the former to trust that their relationship would survive without a ring.

This trust was broken rather quickly, with Kylee taking to her Instagram story to announce that her relationship with Aven had “dissolved due to multiple infidelities” since filming for Bachelor In Paradise season 9 wrapped — yikes!

“Following our relationship announcement yesterday, I want to thank my God he did not allow me to live another day in the dark. In the last 24 hours I have been grasping with the fact that one of the most important relationships in my life has dissolved due to multiple infidelities. This is not just a show but my real life, and for the foreseeable future I will be in a time of healing and trying to put the puzzle pieces of my life back together. Please respect my privacy at this time. Love you all.”

Rather than lying to protect his reputation, Aven owned up to his actions, taking to his Instagram story to apologize to Kylee, as well as anyone else he might have hurt in the process.

“After careful thought and consideration into writing this, I want to first and foremost apologize to Kylee, my family, and my friends for my actions. I have made major mistakes in the relationship and hurt someone who was very close to me. At this time, I am in an extremely extremely low place trying to work on myself. I am doing my best to find healing, find myself, and be a better person. Please have grace and respect for Kylee and her family through this difficult time. Thank you.”

Naturally, the 30-year-old has received quite a bit of hate since his dirty laundry has been aired out on the internet, and it appears that it was simply too much to handle…

Photo via @bachelorinparadise/Instagram

Amid his breakup with Kylee Russell, Aven Jones deactivated his Instagram account — how wild is that?

Because of this, fans of The Bachelor franchise took to Reddit to shame the Massachusetts native for this cowardly move.

“Loser!” “Bye Felicia.” “He’s such a clown 🤡” “The trash took itself out.” “Imagine you’re the cheater and end up playing the victim… weird”

Nonetheless, while their relationship might have come and gone, fans of The Bachelor franchise can stream Bachelor In Paradise season 9 via Hulu to see the connection blossom between Kylee Russell and Aven Jones from start to finish.