Why Cara Dune’s Now Working For The New Republic On The Mandalorian

Gina Carano’s Cara Dune made a surprise cameo at the end of last week’s episode of The Mandalorian season 2. Episode 5, AKA “Chapter 14: The Tragedy”, saw the thing we’ve all been fearing finally happen: Moff Gideon got his evil hands on Baby Yoda, managing to snatch The Child away from Din Djarin while his Dark Troopers distracted the guardian bounty hunter on the planet Tython.

Mando immediately set out enacting a plan to get Grogu back. This involved him returning to Nevarro and checking in with old ally Cara Dune. She’s undergone a big change since we last saw her a couple of episodes ago, though. She’s now a marshal of the New Republic. This follows on from her being offered the position in Chapter 13, however at the time she turned down the opportunity. So why did she change her mind since then?

It’s likely that Dune accepted that there’s something bigger going on than just herself. The New Republic’s Carson Teva presented her with a marshal’s medal in Chapter 12, saying that they needed local help like her to aid in dealing with something that was going on. This must’ve been referring to Gideon and his resurgent Imperial faction. This exchange also revealed that Dune came from Alderaan, the planet that was infamously destroyed by the Empire’s Death Star.

Moff Gideon Returns In More New Mandalorian Season 2 Photos 1 of 9

Click to skip















MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Now that she’s become a marshal, she can do her bit to make sure that the Empire never does to another planet what they did to her homeworld again. As for her partnership with Mando, it also helps that she can aid him in springing a criminal out of jail that he thinks can lead him to Gideon. Cara does tell Djarin that she has rules she has to follow now, but she’s bound to bend those rules if it means delivering a blow to the remnants of the Empire.

The Mandalorian season 2 continues this Friday on Disney Plus.