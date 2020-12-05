The Mandalorian Just Showed How Gina Carano Will Remain On The Series

No Star Wars project in history has ever survived the inevitable touch of controversy, and Jon Favreau’s The Mandalorian has proven to be no exception in this regard.

Though in all fairness, it is a bit surprising. After all, in a time when the Mouse House’s Sequel Trilogy has essentially ripped the fandom apart, the live-action Disney+ series has managed to amend the damage to some degree, not just serving as a great Star Wars story, but also a great TV show on its own merits. But in this day and age, you need only make the most minute insensitive comment and the whole of social media will go into a frenzied state of rage and uproar.

That’s basically how it went down with the scandal surrounding Cara Dune actress Gina Carano, who recently came under a lot of fire for her anti-mask posts and claims of election fraud. As you’d expect, and as per the out of control ‘cancel culture,’ many folks on Twitter have asked Disney to remove her from future outings of the show, and if possible, even the ongoing second season. But given yesterday’s episode, it’s safe to say that Cara will be a huge player in the fight against Moff Gideon and is set to stick around until at least the end of this latest run.

In “Chapter 14: The Tragedy,” Mando lost both Baby Yoda and his ship the Razor Crest to the Imperial loyalists. As such, the bounty hunter found himself in dire need of allies to take on Gideon and his legion of Stormtroopers. One of these was the newly appointed marshall of the New Republic, Cara Dune, who’ll presumably appear alongside Greef Karga in the last two episodes of The Mandalorian since Mando personally asked for their help.

Of course, we’ll have to wait and see how fans will react to her role in the finale, but narrative-wise, let’s just say that Din Djarin needs all the assistance he can get for the time being, so we’re glad that the ex-Rebel commando will be there to take out a few of Gideon’s Dark Troopers when the moment comes. Beyond that, however, and in regards to season 3 in particular, the future remains unclear for Carano and her involvement with the show.