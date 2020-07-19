Carol And Daryl Will Reportedly Be The Walking Dead’s New Leads

According to sources close to WGTC – the same ones who told us a new Scream movie is in development and Han would return in Fast & Furious 9 – The Walking Dead will soon see two beloved survivors take over as the show’s new leads. Following the departure of former series protagonist Rick Grimes, we’re told that Carol and Daryl will become the two main characters moving into season 11 and beyond. What exactly might lie ahead for them, that we don’t yet know, but we’re told that they’ll be the new leads and there’ll be a bigger focus on both from here on out.

The first episode of The Walking Dead aired all the way back on October 31st, 2010 and it tells a story that has since become simply iconic. After waking up inside a hospital, a local sheriff finds that all of human civilization has been destroyed by an outbreak of flesh-eating zombies. Struggling to stay alive, he eventually finds a ragtag group of friends whom he must protect from both the dead and the living.

Based on the acclaimed comic book by Robert Kirkman, The Walking Dead revolutionized the zombie genre. Whereas previous stories of the kind were little more than hokey horror movies, Kirkman focused not on the mindless monsters but the heartless survivors who, in order to stay alive, were forced to face one moral conundrum after the other.

With ten seasons and counting, the narrative of The Walking Dead is as sprawling as it is engaging. Over the years, Rick and his crew have faced off against hoards of walkers as well as numerous human communities built from the ground up and ruled over by psychopathic men. The most fearsome of these, Negan, required an all-out war to beat.

Rick supposedly died when he sacrificed himself in order to save his friends, but in reality, we know that the sheriff was rescued. Rather than trying to link up with his band, however, he appears to have decided to start a new journey on his own, leaving Carol and Daryl to take up the torch in his absence.