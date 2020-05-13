CBS Pitching Patrick Stewart And Star Trek: Picard Cast For Emmy Consideration

We’re heading into Emmy Awards season, and CBS is starting up its “For Your Consideration” campaign on many of its shows. Trek fans will be pleased to know that the network is pushing hard on Star Trek: Picard, which aired its smash hit debut season earlier this year. Fan and critical response was positive for the bold Next Generation sequel series, and CBS is hoping to turn that into a swathe of Emmy nominations for the cast and crew.

As well as suggesting the show for Outstanding Drama Series, the campaign to get the one and only Sir Patrick Stewart a nom for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series is leading the way. Stewart has received four Emmy nominations over his illustrious career, but never for Trek, so it would be a big deal if he could get some recognition for Picard.

What’s more, CBS is pitching basically everyone else in the cast for Emmy consideration, too. Online promotion asks Television Academy members to take a look at Alison Pill, Isa Briones and Michelle Hurd for Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series and Evan Evagora, Santiago Cabrera and Harry Treadaway for Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series. Meanwhile, recurring actors Jeri Ryan and Peyton List are suggested for Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series.

Last but not least, Stewart’s former TNG co-stars Brent Spiner, Jonathan Frakes, Marina Sirtis and Jonathan Del Arco – all of whom reprised their roles on Picard – are being pushed for Outstanding Guest Actors in A Drama Series consideration. Many of the crew are also being pitched for gongs, including directors Hanelle M. Culpepper and Akiva Goldsman, writers Michael Chabon, James Duff, Kirsten Beyer and Samantha Humphrey and composer Jeff Russo.

At the last Emmys, Discovery season 2 managed to garner four nominations, including a win for Outstanding Prosthetic Make-Up, so there’s a chance that Star Trek: Picard could gain a handful as well.