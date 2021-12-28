A former star of the show Real Housewives of Orange County and Joe Biden’s nephew have split up after 2 months of marriage.

Meghan King, 37, and Cuffe Owens, 42, were married on Oct. 11. She shared the news of the breakup on her Instagram stories.

“I’ve been asked by many outlets and individuals to comment on the state of my marriage,” she wrote. “I am rattled. This situation is profoundly devastating. This is obviously not what I imagined when I made my vows — and I’m shocked and saddened by the way things turned out. I am moving forward with my children as we privately process our pain and begin to let go of shattered dreams. At the time I ask for your grave and gentle kindness as I navigate this labyrinth of grief with my family.”

Owens is a lawyer and the son of one of President Biden’s closest advisors, Valerie Owens. The couple married in Kennett Square, Pennsylvania, in a small ceremony attended by the president and his wife.

“Our wedding was about two things for us,” King said to Brides magazine. “Our love for and commitment to each other, and our family — each of our families, and the new very large and very tight family that we were bonding together by getting married. That’s it.”

She also provided some insight into how the couple met.

“We connected on a dating app, texted for a day or two, then spent five straight hours on the phone the first time we spoke. By the time that call ended, Cuffe was booked and packed for a flight to St. Louis that took off in about eight hours. Within a week, we were back on the East Coast, meeting his family, and starting to plan our future together. We didn’t leave each other’s side for weeks.”

This is King’s third divorce. She was married to lawyer Brad McDill from 2007 to 2011 and former professional baseball player Jim Edmonds for five years ending in 2019. That divorce was finalized in May.

Edmonds shares 5-year-old son Aspen and 3-year-old twins Hart and Hayes with King. When he was told of the wedding, he said, “I thought it was a joke. They’d been dating for about four weeks!” according to the Daily News. “Is she pregnant? But is it even possible to know that just four weeks after the first date?”

King briefly dated entrepreneur Christian Schauf and celebrity real estate broker Will Roos before she married Cuffe.

Here’s a picture of the couple in happier times.