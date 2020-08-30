Daredevil Star Charlie Cox Reportedly Eyed For Role In Resident Evil Show

Charlie Cox hasn’t been popping up in too many projects since Daredevil was canceled by Netflix after three seasons, with the actor admitting that he’d turned down offers in the hope and expectation that the Man Without Fear would return for a fourth run of episodes. That obviously didn’t turn out to be the case, but there’s every chance he could yet reprise the role as part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Daredevil is widely expected to be one of Marvel’s first newly-acquired properties to get the reboot treatment, and there’s been near-constant speculation that Kevin Feige is a huge fan of what the 37 year-old brought to the role. Furthermore, if any potential scheduling and contractual conflicts can be worked out, then he’s virtually guaranteed to at least be offered the chance to join the MCU.

However, Cox’s contract is reported to be with Netflix themselves and not the show, meaning that the streaming service could well exercise their option to cast him in one of their upcoming projects. In fact, we’re now hearing from our sources – the same ones that told us Netflix were working on a prequel series to The Witcher long before Blood Origin was officially confirmed – that the upcoming Resident Evil show could mark their next collaboration.

According to our intel, Netflix are eager to continue working with Cox, and they see a major role in the small screen video game adaptation as the ideal opportunity. While we can’t confirm the part in question, with the first eight episodes only being announced several days ago, it would no doubt be a major one, and there certainly won’t be a shortage of options available with Resident Evil set to tell a completely original story that will span two separate and distinct timelines.