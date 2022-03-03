Right now it’s a case of “when” not “if” we’ll see Charlie Cox back in action as Matt Murdock/Daredevil. Cox made his long-anticipated MCU comeback in a very brief scene in Spider-Man: No Way Home, though Kevin Feige and Cox have since confirmed that plans are afoot for the ‘Man without Fear’ to continue his MCU story.

When that happens, we may see him in a shiny new superhero suit. We already saw the character going through some sartorial upgrades in Daredevil, with him progressing from a relatively simple black ‘ninja’ outfit to a more comics-accurate horned suit. Now Cox has some ideas on where to go next.

Speaking with Comicbook.com, he said:

“What I would say is I’ve always liked the idea that at some point in Matt’s journey, his emotional journey, and again, I don’t know how everything is happening, or what might happen, and how it ties into what we’ve already done, I have no idea at all. But I’ve always liked the idea that at some point he feels like he has earned the right to have the DD on his chest, which we’ve never had. And one day down the line, I like the idea that he just makes that decision; we get to witness that evolution on screen. That’s just a little idea that I’ve had that I thought would be quite cool.”

Awesome Daredevil Season 4 Fan Poster Teases Team Red 1 of 2

Click to skip

Click to zoom

We’ve also heard rumors that we’ll get some form of the classic yellow suit, though I’ve always felt that this design isn’t a patch on the deep crimson outfit. Even so, I’d expect to see some major alterations to his look if he returns. After all, any new Daredevil adventure would likely be set some years on from the last time we saw him, and wear and tear would mean changes had been made.

But the next likely appearance of Cox as Matt Murdock will likely see him in pinstripes rather than kevlar. Disney Plus show She-Hulk is being billed as a superhero ‘legal comedy’ and it makes sense for Jennifer Walters to square off in court against Matt Murdock.

Beyond that fans are praying for a fourth season of Daredevil. All three seasons of the beloved show arrive on Disney Plus on March 16 (along with the other Netflix shows and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), which many are seeing as an indication that Marvel Studios is cooking up something special.

More on Daredevil‘s future as we hear it.