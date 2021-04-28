Daredevil Reportedly Confirmed For She-Hulk Appearance

The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s roster of Disney Plus exclusives will all be operating in slightly different genres, with WandaVision a reality-bending spin on standard sitcom tropes and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier a more straightforward action thriller, while Loki is set to be a time traveling adventure with an antihero front and center. One of the most exciting projects on the docket, though, is She-Hulk, which Kevin Feige described as a half-hour legal comedy that will run for ten episodes.

Production is now underway after cameras started rolling a couple of weeks back in Georgia, so it surely won’t be too long until we see some more set photos making the rounds online. We still don’t know how Marvel are planning to bring Jennifer Walters’ gamma-radiated alter ego to life, but regardless of whether they’re painting Tatiana Maslany green, strapping her in the motion capture leotard or something in between, the actress is guaranteed to deliver a knockout performance regardless.

It’s been rumored a couple of times previously that Charlie Cox’s Daredevil could be involved in She-Hulk somehow, and we’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones who first told us the series was in the works long before it was confirmed – that Matt Murdock is said to have been confirmed for a role, but we weren’t given any further details as to how and why he’ll get involved.

Cox is widely expected to re-debut in Spider-Man: No Way Home, and given the character’s profession, it wouldn’t be a shock to see him show up in the MCU’s spin on the courtroom comedy. After all, in the comic books, She-Hulk tends to represent superhumans and Matt Murdock is a defense attorney, so it wouldn’t be hard to put them on opposite sides of the judge’s chambers and let the sparks fly.